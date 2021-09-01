Gunthorpe surges into Senior Amateur quarters

DETROIT — Ninth-seeded Jerry Gunthorpe edged his first opponent Tuesday 1 up, then stormed to a 4-and-3 victory in the day’s second match to reach the 66th U.S. Senior Amateur quarterfinals at The Country Club of Detroit.
Gunthorpe, 58, is making his first appearance in the Senior Amateur quarterfinals today. He was set to tee off at 8 a.m. against No. 33-seed Rusty Strawn, 58, of McDonough, Georgia, who posted 3-and-1 and a 21-hole victory Tuesday.
Gunthorpe is the second-highest seeded player remaining in the field, after No. 2-seed Chip Lutz, of Reading, Pennsylvania. Lutz is the 2015 Senior Amateur champion.
In addition, the quarterfinal field includes Canadian Dave Bunker; Craig Davis, of Chula Vista, California; Gene Elliott, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Tom Gieselman, of Commerce Township; and Billy Mitchell, of Atlanta.
In his “Sweet 16” match Tuesday afternoon against 25th-seed Jim Scorse, Gunthorpe took a 3-hole lead at the turn and pushed it to 4 up after the 10th.
The players traded wins on the next four holes, with Gunthorpe closing out the match with a birdie at the par-4 14th hole, which played to 434 yards.
In his morning match, Gunthorpe led Brad Wayment, of Arizona, 2 up after eight, but fell behind by a hole after 14. Gunthorpe tied the match with a par at the par-4 15th and won when Wayment bogeyed the 18th hole, a 417-yard par 4.
Strawn’s morning match saw him take a 5-up lead over Kory Frost, of California and close out the match on the 17th with a birdie.
In the afternoon, No. 48 seed Jim Lehman, of Minnesota, led by two after 16 holes, but Strawn won the 17th and 18th to send the match to extra holes. He won with a birdie on the 21st hole, a par 5.
Lehman, the older brother of former Open Championship winner Tom Lehman, missed a 6-foot par putt on the 18th that would have won the match. The match was the longest round-of-16 match since 2016.
Gunthorpe, who owns a plumbing company in Lansing, is not ranked in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He is playing in his second Senior Amateur after advancing to match play in 2019.
Strawn, an executive at an insurance firm, is ranked No. 829 in the world. He is playing in his second Amateur, and eighth USGA championship. He played golf at Georgia Souithern University and Alexander City (Alabama) State Community College.
Lutz earned a spot in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in 11 championship starts.
Lutz, who hasn’t had a match go beyond the 16th hole in the first three rounds, defeated Eddie Hargett, of Blythewood, outh Carolina, 3 and 2, after knocking off Jim Muething, of Cincinnati, Ohio, 6 and 5, in the round of 32 in the morning.
After Gunthorpe’s opening match, today’s morning session includes Bunker and Mitchell at 8:15 a.m., Lutz and Davis at 8:30 a.m. and Gieselman and Elliott at 8:45 a.m.
Winners advance to the semifinals this afternoon. The finals are Thursday morning.
