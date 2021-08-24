FOWLERVILLE — Fowlerville defeated Owosso 8-0 in boys varsity tennis action Monday.
Suffering singles defeats for the Trojans were Drew Mofield (6-0, 6-0), Everett McVay (6-1, 6-0), Zach Warth (6-0, 6-0) and Lucas Crane (6-1, 6-0).
Losing in doubles action were Owosso’s Carter Kline and Harrison Ketchum (6-1, 6-0); Desiree Mofield and Aaron Jafri (6-0, 6-0); Keanan Springer and Nick Nidiffer (6-0, 6-0); and David Neese and Connor Stechschulte (6-0, 6-0).
