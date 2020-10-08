CORUNNA — Neele’ge’ Sims had seven kills, seven aces and eight assists as Corunna swept Lake Fenton 25-13, 25-14, 25-5 Wednesday.
Ava Gustavson added six kills for the first-place Cavaliers, now 4-1 in the Flint Metro Stars Division and 11-5 overall. Ellie Toney had 12 assists, two blocks and one ace.
Corunna was also aided by Josalyn Stratton, had five digs, and Kira Patrick, who had four.
Goodrich tops Owosso
OWOSSO — Goodrich turned back Owosso 25-5, 25-15, 25-10 Tuesday.
The Trojans fell to 2-11 and 0-4 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Goodrich improved to 3-1 in the Flint Metro Stars.
No other details were available at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.