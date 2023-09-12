By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
BYRON — Addyson Lampron of Perry delivered the best area round of Monday’s third Central Michigan Activities League (CMAL) jamboree at Willow Brook Golf Club.
The Rambler junior shot a nine-hole round of 48 on the damp day that included some light rain.
Lampron said the key to her performance was the consistency to her long game.
“I felt pretty well — my putting could have been better,” Lampron said. “I thought my drives were pretty good.”
Bath, which has won all three league jamborees up to this point, fronted the six-school heap with a 199 total. The Bees also featured the top two low scorers of the day — Anna Schaibly with a 44 and Aubrie Schaibly with a 45. Anna Schaibly was the Greater Lansing Athletic Conference individual champion last year.
The CMAL was formed this year after the GLAC dissolved. When the MMAC league had just two golf teams this year — New Lothrop and Durand — those two teams joined with the teams that were formerly in the GLAC.
Perry, which has placed second in the three jamborees so far, was backed up by senior Neela Willson, who tied for sixth with a 57. Rambler juniors Hazel Stone and Emily Provost carded respective scores of 61 and 63.
“I hit a few good shots,” Willson said. “I hit about a 200-yarder on No. 18. And my putting was good today. This was my second time I have played here and I did better this time than the first time. This one was a little bit better.”
Pewamo Westphalia checked in third at 230 while New Lothrop, fielding its first-ever girls golf team, was fourth at 253. Laingsburg was fifth at 263 and Durand was sixth at 271.
New Lothrop was led by junior Ella Mulcahy and senior Delaney Gross, who each carded 58s to tie for 10th place. The Hornets were also backed up by seniors Kayla Brunner, with a 65, and Rilee Masterson, with a 72.
Gross said what made the course a challenge were the greens.
“Ya, the greens were tough — especially that last one,” Gross said.
Mulcahy agreed with that assessment.
“The greens were a little bit racy today.” Mulcahy said. “I really didn’t play too well but the course wasn’t too hard. I played the course two years ago when I was younger but that was two years ago.”
Laingsburg was fifth with a 263 as junior Erin Pohlod shot a 57 and senior Ashlee Hawes added a 60.
Durand was sixth while being led by Wynn Carpenter, a junior who shot 62. Junior teammate Abigail Hart added a 64.
Many of the teams will return to action during Friday’s 20-school Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational at Perry’s Glenbrier Golf Course. The action tees off at 9 a.m.
