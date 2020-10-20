MORRICE — Senior Jonathan Carpenter rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries and Morrice cruised to a 57-0 senior night/homecoming win Friday over Kingston.
The Orioles improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the North Central Thumb League Stars Division. Kingston fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the NCTL.
Morrice, which built a 30-0 lead after one quarter, scored its first two touchdowns on runs by Wyatt Wesley. Wesley finished with 81 yards rushing on four carries. Garrett DeLau had a 28-yard TD run and Peyton Smith delivered a 64-yard punt return for six more points.
It was 46-0 when Carpenter broke loose for two second-quarter TD runs of 55 and 47 yards.
Smith’s 76-yard kickoff return for touchdown opened the second half and Morrice capped the win with Brett McGowan’s field goal. DeLau finished with 71 yards rushing on eight carries with a TD.
Morrice totaled 317 rushing yards.
McConnell stars for Perry
PERRY — Perry fell 36-21 to Hesperia Saturday, but Andrew McConnell starred defensively for the Ramblers.
McConnell recorded 15 tackles for Perry (0-5 overall). Hesperia rose to 3-2.
Perry’s Parker White completed seven of 14 passes for 133 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jacob Orweller grabbed two receptions for 49 yards and one TD. Anthony Lewis hauled in a 35-yard TD catch.
Perry’s leading rushers were Seth Grooms (17 carries, 68 yards) and White (10 carries, 35 yards, TD).
