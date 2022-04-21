The Argus-Press
LINDEN — The Owosso boys track team defeated Lake Fenton, 72-64, but fell 78-59 to Clio Wednesday at Lake Fenton High School.
Tyler Hufnagel won both the 110-meter hurdles (16.68 seconds) and 300 hurdles (50.27) for the Trojans.
Owosso got additional solo wins from Mason Brecht (100 dash, 11.85), Isaac Williams (shot put, 37-3 1/2) and Seth Hintz (discus, 110-2).
Laingsburg tracksters split
SARANAC — Laingsburg defeated Dansville 98-37, but lost to Saranac 81-56 Wednesday.
Caleb Clark placed first in the high jump at 6-3 for the Wolfpack.
Laingsburg also received solo victories from Alex Brown (pole vault, 13-0) and Jack Borgman (100-meter dash, 11.73 seconds).
The Wolfpack won the 400 relay with Brown, Mitchell Yates, Zach Grandy and Borgman (47.42).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Summerland sprints first three times
LINDEN — Owosso’s Libby Summerland won the 100-meter dash, 200 dash and 400 dash as the Trojans lost to Lake Fenton 77-59 and Clio 81-51 Wednesday.
Summerland clocked wins of 13.95 seconds in the 100 dash, 29.64 in the 200 and 1:04.75 in the 400.
Peyton Spicer of the Trojans won the high jump (4-10), while Claire Agnew won the pole vault (8-6).
Kribs stars for Laingsburg
SARANAC — Emma Kribs won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in 13.51 seconds and 28.62 seconds, respectively, as Laingsburg split a CMAC double dual meet.
Laingsburg topped Dansville, 117-0, but lost to Saranac, 75-62.
Laingsburg won the 400 relay with Kyleigh Luna, Addison Elkins, Ashley Bila and Hailey Bila (54.28). Bella Strieff, Ellie Baynes, Ashley Bila and Hailey Bila won the 800 relay in 1:59.29.
Brynn Wilson won the discus for Laingsburg (61-5) while Hailey Bila won the high jump (4-10).
