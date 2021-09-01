BYRON — Jana L’Esperance shot a medalist round of 44 and the Byron girls golf team defeated visiting Corunna 202-240 Tuesday at Willowbrook Golf Course.
The 202 was a season-low total for the Eagles, who improved to 3-1. L’Esperance, a senior, was backed up by teammates Brooklyn Durand (47), Zoey Curtis (54) and Lily Miller (57).
Corunna (0-5) was led by Olivia Lindsey’s 58 and Ava Champion’s 59. Erika Finley shot 61 and Emily Rodman shot 62.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.