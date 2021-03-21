NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick scored 24 points with two assists and five steals as New Lothrop cruised past Webberville to close out the regular season Saturday, 59-20.
Makayla Lienau added eight points and five rebounds for the Hornets (10-3, 5-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) on Senior Night, while Alexis Miller chipped in five points, two assists and two rebounds.
“We now turn our focus to playoffs and preparing for our first game Wednesday,” New Lothrop coach James Perry said. “You could tell the seniors were sad playing their last home game but they also know we plan to be playing a lot more basketball in the coming weeks.”
New Lothrop will face the winner of Burton Bentley/Burton Atherton Wednesday in the district semifinal at Burton Bendle.
