BENNINGTON TWP. — The Morrice boys cross country team won the Perry Fortitude Invitational Wednesday with 29 points.
Senior Caleb Rivers led the way with the fastest time (17 minutes, 1 second), followed by Perry’s Ryan O’Neill (17:24.6). Perry finished second with 53 points.
Laingsburg won the girls race with 47 points, followed by Morrice (50) and Perry (55).
Grace O’Neill (20:59.7) of Perry finished first and teammate Ella Kloeckner (22:52.7) was third. Hayley Lademann (23:29.6) placed fourth for Morrice.
The Wolfpack won by placing seven runners inside the top 15, led by Emma Kribs in seventh (24:05.8), Saig Wurm in eighth (24:33.2) and Danielle Winans (24:43.2), who finished ninth.
Sowash fourth, Wright third at Metro jamboree
MT. MORRIS — Owosso’s Jorden Sowash (16:56.8) finished fourth and Corunna senior Evan Roka (17:22.8) finished 10th to lead their respective teams at Wednesday’s second Flint Metro League jamboree at the Cummings Center.
Corunna (203 points) placed eighth as a team and Owosso (214) was ninth. Fenton (52) won the team competition.
For the girls, Corunna’s Evie Wright (20:09.1) led her team with a third-place finish, while Owosso’s Emma Johnson (22:17.9) finished 23rd.
Fenton also won as a team for the girls with 41 points. Owosso finished fifth (166) and Corunna was seventh (184).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.