DURAND — Jackson Tillman broke a 1-1 tie and lifted Durand past Chesaning 2-1 Thursday.
Jaxson Smith assisted Tillman with 7:55 left in the game. Durand improved to 4-2-1 in the MMAC and 7-4-1 overall.
Chesaning took a 1-0 lead on a first-half penalty kick by Tyler Willing with 24:10 left before halftime. Ethan Hansen tied the game off an assist from Adam Pruett.
Tanner Williams made nine saves for Chesaning. Cooper Neyman made eight stops for Durand.
DURAND 2, CHESANING 1
Chesaning 1 0 — 1
Durand 0 2 — 2
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
CH: Tyler Willing (penalty kick), 16th minute.
Second Half
DU: Ethan Hansen (Adam Pruett assist), 64th minute.
DU: Jackson Tillman (Jaxson Smith assist), 72nd minute.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shots on Goal: Durand 11, Chesaning 9.
Goaltending: Durand (Cooper Neyman 8 saves). Chesaning (Tanner Williams 9 saves).
Records: Durand 7-4-1, 4-2-1 MMAC.
