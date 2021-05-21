DURAND — Byron swept Durand, 16-7 and 7-6 Thursday.
Jana L’Esperance earned both pitching victories. L’Esperance struck out five in the first game and four in the second.
Rachel Franks delivered the key hit for the Eagles in Game 2.
“Franks broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run double in the seventh,” Byron coach Kris Smith said. “We’re playing our best softball at the right time of the year.”
