HORTON — Byron’s state championship hopes were abruptly halted Monday as the shorthanded Eagles fell to Leslie in the Division 3 regional semifinal, 52-33.
With only five players available, Byron (17-1) trailed throughout in a contest that saw the Eagles players battle through fatigue, injuries and foul trouble. For many stretches in the second half, the team played defense with only four players, a strategy head coach Theresa Marvin employed to ensure those in foul trouble could still contribute offensively.
Sarah Marvin led the Eagles with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in what turned out to be the final game of her high school career. The senior’s competitive drive was on full display throughout as she battled through an ankle injury, and later got poked in the eye, before fouling out with 34.7 seconds left in the game.
“You’d have to take me out on a stretcher; there’s no way that I wasn’t finishing that game,” Marvin said. “It didn’t really matter what happened (out there), I was finishing.”
Byron’s 26-game win streak came to an end, its first defeat since a 54-47 setback to Fowler Feb. 10, 2020. Marvin, the Eagles’ all-time leading scorer, finished her career with 1,315 points and became just the fifth area player to eclipse 1,300.
Leslie (12-3) hit key shots early and often, jumping out to a 16-4 lead through the first quarter. Byron cut it to 10 midway through the second on a pair of Marvin free throws, but the Eagles would come no closer as Leslie took advantage of fresh legs — and strong 3-point shooting — to secure the victory.
The Blackhawks will take on Brooklyn Columbia Central (15-3) in the Division 3 regional final Wednesday.
Byron was limited to seven players Friday in the Division 3 district championship, outlasting Laingsburg 47-37. Byron played Friday and Monday without senior Makayla Clement, who is the school’s third all-time leading scorer behind Marvin and Calla Bartlett.
The Eagles learned about a week ago three players would be out of town this week for spring break, Sarah Marvin said.
“We were mentally and strategically planning to play with six and then unfortunately we lost sophomore Reese Forgie to a contact tracing quarantine,” Sarah Marvin and fellow seniors Allison Hooley, MaryAnn Montgomery and Becky Marvin said in a joint statement Monday. “Our coaches gave us a great game plan and we worked a lot with sophomore Ashley Nixon to get her ready and she did great tonight.
“We knew playing with five would be hard, but some of us seniors have been working toward this playoff run since third grade, and we didn’t want to forfeit or quit because we were missing a few key players,” Sarah Marvin continued. “We decided to stay and fight as hard as we could. This isn’t the way we expected our basketball career to end, but tonight I was blessed to play alongside awesome teammates and for an amazing coaching staff in front of the best crowd we could ask for. I am so grateful.”
Leslie raced out to a 16-4 first quarter lead behind eight points from freshman Alayna Brown, including two 3s.
Byron responded early in the second with a 3 from Montgomery and a layup from Hooley to cut the deficit to 22-11. Sarah Marvin cut it to 10 with two free throws, but Leslie hit two layups in the closing minute of the half, including one at the buzzer, to enter the locker room with a 29-15 lead.
Brown kept the Blackhawks rolling in the second half, hitting a 3 on the opening possession and converting a Sarah Marvin turnover into a transition layup to extend the lead to 34-17.
Picking up her fourth foul with 3:04 left in the third, Sarah Marvin was limited to playing offensively, waiting back while her teammates battled to keep pace against Leslie’s extra attacker.
Marvin went down late in the third with an injury, but refused to leave the game, returning to score eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.
“They just didn’t want to quit,” Theresa Marvin said. “They didn’t want to forfeit, they wanted to come and play with five and however it ended it ended and I’m just so proud of all of them.”
With the loss, Byron loses perhaps one of its strongest senior classes, a group that helped bring the district its first two girls basketball district championships in school history (2020, 2021). Theresa Marvin said what she will remember most about this group is the legacy they will leave at Byron.
“In today’s era of kids transferring and loaded private school teams, this was a group of kids that grew up playing basketball together,” she said. “We built this team the old fashioned way and by the time they got to high school, they sure were something special.”
BYRON SCORING: Sarah Marvin 6 4-4 19, Allison Hooley 3 0-0 7, Becky Marvin 2 0-0 4, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 3.
