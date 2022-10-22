ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie came within a few feet of capturing a dramatic win in the final seconds of regulation, but kicker Julien Mortier’s 30-yard game-winning field goal attempt hooked just left. Unpreturbed by this, the Marauders settled for a dramatic win in overtime, defeating Corunna 21-20 on Friday after QB/DB Tryce Tokar picked off counterpart Wyatt Bower on what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion.

Tokar’s snag was just merely the last of a long sequence of do-or-die plays for Ovid-Elsie.

