ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie came within a few feet of capturing a dramatic win in the final seconds of regulation, but kicker Julien Mortier’s 30-yard game-winning field goal attempt hooked just left. Unpreturbed by this, the Marauders settled for a dramatic win in overtime, defeating Corunna 21-20 on Friday after QB/DB Tryce Tokar picked off counterpart Wyatt Bower on what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion.
Tokar’s snag was just merely the last of a long sequence of do-or-die plays for Ovid-Elsie.
The Marauders (7-2) needed an 85-yard scoring drive and two-point conversion in the waning seconds just to tie the game. Both teams scored TDs in overtime but the Marauders got a PAT and the Cavaliers did not, ending things.
“We were gritty — we just keep fighting man, this team in resilient,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Travis Long after the game. “We’ve got some warriors and I’m so proud of them.”
For Corunna (also 7-2), it was heart-breaking loss, as the team led for most of the way.
“It’s disappointing,” said Corunna coach Steve Herrick. “They did a good job but we just didn’t finish plays. We’ve got to finish plays. How many turnovers did we have? Four or five?”
Coach Herrick’s guess came in right at the marker. Corunna lost five fumbles, whereas the Marauders had only two turnovers — one fumble and one interception.
Herrick said the last play — Corunna’s two-point attempt — nearly worked.
“(A receiver) was open and we just needed to get it over the top of him — it’s just players making plays. We had it there but it just didn’t happen and Wyatt is a great quarterback.”
Tokar agreed that the Marauders were fortunate to get the interception on the last play.
“We thought the center was going to be ineligible so he was going to be wide open,” Tokar said. “But we got a tip on the ball and so we ended up getting the pick and winning the game.”
O-E’s 85-yard drive came as it trailed 14-6 with 3:13 to go in the game. The Marauders marched down the field and scored with 15 seconds left on Tokar’s 7-yard pass in the end zone to a diving Braxton Stenger.
Stenger, a senior receiver, said he and Tokar have a special chemistry.
“Our quarterback stepped up and he’s been able to make big plays,” Stenger said. ” … He had me one-on-one and Tryce has confidence in me. I had that dude all night long and I faked inside and I went out (for the touchdown catch).”
The two connected again on the two-point conversion pass and it was 14-all.
Corunna fumbled the ensuing kick-off and it was recovered by Perrien Rasch at the Corunna 40 with 13 seconds left. Tokar’s 15-yard pass to Stenger was complete and he stepped out at the 25. Tokar then gained 13 yards on a keeper before running out of bounds with one second left, setting up Mortier’s failed kick.
Ovid-Elsie got the ball first in OT, setting up at the 10-yard line with four cracks to get in the end zone.
Tokar gained five yards on a keeper on the first play before Rasch scored on a 5-yard TD run. Mortier’s extra point kick was good, giving O-E a 21-14 lead.
Corunna then got its chance in overtime from the 10. Bryce Edington ran right for eight yards to the 2 before Xavier Anderson scored on a 2-yard run. The Cavaliers then went with its swinging gate two-point alignment with most of its players on the left side of the center and quarterback. Quarterback Wyatt Bower attempted a short pass to the middle but it was tipped and eventually intercepted by Tokar — who was mobbed by teammates in celebration.
Coruna led 7-0 in the first quarter as Bower completed a 54-yard TD pass to Jaden Edington. Payton Brown’s extra point was good with 8:46 left in the quarter. That TD pass by Bower tied a school record for most TD passes in a season at 18. He matched the record by Zach Sawyer.
Ovid-Elsie closed to within 7-6 on Tokar’s 5-yard scoring pass to Clay Wittenberg. It came with 10:22 left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion, a pass attempt, fell incomplete.
Jaden Edington’s 6-yard TD run with 8:23 left in the third quarter, and Brown’s conversion kick, made it 14-6 Corunna.
Ovid-Elsie then was able to tie the game in the closing seconds.
Tokar completed 9 of 20 passes for 104 yards, two TDs and one interception. Tokar also rushed for 79 yards on 14 carries.
Wittenberg had five catches for 62 yards and a TD for the Marauders. Stenger had three catches for 31 yards and one TD.
Carter Kelley had 44 rushing yards for O-E on 10 caarries and Rasch had 37 yards and one TD on eight carrries.
Corunna’s Bower completed 6 0f 9 passes for 96 yards and one TD. Jaden Edington had one grab for 54 yards and a TD while Bryce Edington had four catches for 37 yards.
Bower had 96 yards rushing on 13 carries for the Cavs. Jaden Edington rushed for 30 yards on 10 carries.
Kevin Ley had eight tackles for the Marauders while Jaden Edington led Corunna with 16 tackles, Anderson had 10 and Alan Mrva added nine.
