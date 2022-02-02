PERRY — Kiah Longoria scored 17 points with six steals as unbeaten Ovid-Elsie’s girls basketball team downed Perry 66-15 Tuesday.
Caitlyn Walter scored 12 points with four steals and three assists for O-E (12-0). Braeden Tokar added 12 points with four assists and three steals. Evalyn Cole had seven steals and five assists and Kaylee Hall had five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Ovid-Elsie took a 25-8 lead into the second quarter.
“I thought we got back to normal tonight and played with a lot of intensity on both ends of the floor,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said.
No information on Perry’s leading scorers was available at press-time. The Ramblers fell to 3-12 overall.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Kaylee Hall 2 0-0 4, Kiah Longoria 8 1-3 17, Caitlyn Walter 5 0-2 12, Braylon Byrnes 2 1-10 5, Braeden Tokar 5 2-6 12, Evalyn Cole 2 0-0 4, Katie Lorio 0 2-2 2, Hailee Campbell 2 0-0 4, Ava Bates 3 0-0 6. Totals 29 6-23 66.
PERRY: Totals 3 9-11 15.
Fenton 58, Corunna 47
CORUNNA — Fenton snapped Corunna’s six-game winning streak 58-47 Tuesday.
Ellie Toney scored 22 points with seven rebounds, two steals and two assists for the Cavaliers (7-5). Sydnie Gillett scored 16 points with five rebounds.
Toney (1,149 points) moved within nine points of Jennifer Gross (1,158) for second on the school’s all-time scoring list.
Fenton improved to 8-6.
CORUNNA SCORING: Jenna Bauman 2 1-1 5, Ellie Toney 8 4-6 22, Sydnie Gillett 5 4-4 16, Gracie Crowe 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 9-13 47.
Laingsburg 30, Bath 13
LAINGSBURG — Ellie Baynes scored 13 points with 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks as Laingsburg defeated Bath, 30-13, Tuesday.
The win lifted the Wolfpack to 3-5 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference and 5-6 overall. Laingsburg led 10-0 after one quarter and 13-3 at halftime. A 9-2 scoring edge in the final quarter helped the Wolfpack ice the game.
Bath had beat the Wolfpack Dec. 17 in another low-scoring affair, 28-14.
“The girls stepped up and played well together as a team,” Laingsburg coach Doug Hurst said. “They took a big step forward tonight.”
Lorna Strieff grabbed 14 rebounds for Laingsburg. Julia Starr added five steals.
Bath fell to 4-6 in the CMAC and 5-8 overall.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Lorna Strieff 2 1-1 5, Kayleigh Luna 1 2-3 4, Grace Borgman 2 1-4 5, Bella Strieff 1 0-0 3, Julia Starr 0 0-4 0, Ellie Baynes 4 4-9 13. Totals 10 8-21 30.
Flushing 55, Owosso 34
OWOSSO — Flushing defeated Owosso 55-34 Tuesday.
The Trojans fell to 4-8 while the Raiders improved to 12-2.
No other details were available at press-time.
Birch Run 49, Byron 32
BIRCH RUN — Haylee Schott had 12 points and 14 rebounds, but Byron fell 49-32 at Birch Run Tuesday.
Byron (2-11) got six points and four steals from Reese Forgie. Mya Foster added eight rebounds and joined Kierra Conlen and Jordan Huhn with four points.
Birch Run improved to 2-10 overall.
BYRON SCORING: Kierra Conlen 2 0-0 4, Ashley Nixon 0 2-2 2, Mya Foster 2 0-0 4, Reese Forgie 0 2-4 6, Haylee Schott 6 0-0 12, Jordan Huhn 1 2-2 4. Totals 13 6-8 32.
