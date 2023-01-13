CHESANING — With sole possession of first-place in the MMAC on the line, Chesaning’s defense dominated Durand from start to finish as the Indians captured a 71-35 victory.
In front of a full house on its home court, Chesaning took a 9-0 lead with Evan List providing the offensive fireworks.
List, a senior guard, lit a spark that turned into a raging firestorm for the Indians, scoring 13 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter. In the first eight minutes, List drained three 3-pointers and shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line. He would finish with five treys.
“I found myself open a lot and I took the open shots when I had them,” List said after the game.
He and his teammates adopted a no-holds-barred attitude in this contest, knowing what was at stake.
“Whoever won this was first in the conference,” he said.
Chesaning coach Matt Weigl identified List as one of the Indians’ best outside shooters. He’s also a gutty performer, as he proved last season.
“Evan played great tonight and he’s been playing great all season,” Weigl said. “And not many people know this but Evan played all of last season with a broken left hand. And so now it’s fully healed and we’re getting the full version of Evan this year.”
The Indians rose to 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference. Durand, led by Kwin Knapp’s eight points, fell to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in the MMAC.
Not only did Chesaning hold Durand without any double-digit scorers but the Indians held star Gabe Lynn, to just two points. Lynn’s only bucket came in the third quarter when the game was already out of reach.
“I thought our defense played very well tonight and Gabe Lynn is a very good basketball player,” Weigl said. “Austin Kelley is a very good basketball player. Kwin Knapp is very good. So for us to limit those shooters, it’s quite an honor for our guys.”
Chesaning led 19-10 after one quarter and 34-20 by halftime. Whatever was left of the dam was utterly obliterated by a 24-4 third-quarter run. Struck had six points in that run — he finished with 18 — while Eli Escamilla and List each chipped in five.
Lynn, obviously disappointed after the game, said that all is not lost and that Durand will get another shot at Chesaning on the Railroaders’ home court later this season.
“All I’m going to say is that we have a home game with them still,” Lynn said. “This was rough. It is what it is. We still have another game with them and we have a chance at the MMAC title.”
Chesaning was also supported by Reese Greenfelder’s eight points and Lucas Powell’s five steals and five assists.
Durand’s Austin Kelley and Brayden Joslin each scored six points while Brayden Kelley added five points.
DURAND SCORING: Austin Kelley 0 6-11 6, Alex Bruini 1 0-0 3, Gabe Lynn 1 0-0 2, Brayden Joslin 3 0-0 6, Collin Randall 0 1-2 1, Brayden Kelley 2 0-0 5, Kwin Knapp 3 2-2 8, Chuckie Kregger 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 9-15 35.
CHESANING SCORING: Nate Ferry 1 0-1 3, Zach Garno 0 2-2 2, Eli Escamilla 1 2-3 5, Dylan James 1 0-0 2, Evan List 5 7-10 22, Jaylen Anderson 2 0-0 4, Mason Struck 6 6-8 18, Reese Greenfelder 4 0-0 8, Lucas Powell 2 0-0 4, Chaz Slankard 1 1-1 3. Totals 23 18-25 71.
