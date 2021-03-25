NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop was on cruise control during a 68-3 team regional championship win over Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary Wednesday.
The Hornets, ranked No. 3 in Division 4 by Michigan Grappler, rolled to 18-1 overall with their 21st consecutive team regional championship.
Cam Orr, New Lothrop’s defending state individual champion at 215 pounds, said things will get much tougher next week with the state title on the line. Orr currently stands 20-0 on the season.
“This is the part of the season where you are just getting ready for the best in the state,” Orr said. “We’re going to be wrestling the top teams in the state. We’re definitely looking for whoever they are going to give us. You’ve got to take every match seriously. When you get down there you have to. We’re just going to prepare hard, harder than we have all year and just get it done.”
Now it’s onto Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo for the state finals Tuesday. New Lothrop will square off against Ravenna in a quarterfinal battle. The other quarterfinal clashes will feature No. 1 Clinton vs. Leslie; No. 2 Hudson vs. Schoolcraft; and Whittemore-Prescott vs. Bark River-Harris.
If New Lothrop beats Ravenna, it would face the Bark River-Harris/Whittemore-Prescott winner in the state semifinals. The finals would also be held that day.
With Clinton and Hudson in the mix, Orr said New Lothrop will be trying to surprise some people.
“I think we’ve progressed real well throughout the year and I think we definitely have a shot,” Orr said. “We’re just going to keep working hard and see what happens.”
Andrew Krupp, who last season was a state runner-up, currently stands 19-1 at 140 pounds. He anticipates tough battles the rest of the way.
“Once you get down to that state meet, all of the teams are pretty good,” Krupp said. “We’re expecting a challenge from everyone — but especially Hudson and Clinton.”
Seminary, after defeating Cass City, 46-27, in the regional semifinal to start the night, won the first bout of the regional finals as Evan Wakefield gutted out a 3-2 win at 171 pounds over Noah Ruddy.
But that was it for the Cardinals. New Lothrop quickly established control when Kody Krupp picked up a 15-0 technical fall win at 189 pounds. Orr pinned Daniel Poulos in 1 minute, 38 seconds at 215 and Cooper Symons pinned 285-pound foe Seth Domke in 1:54.
Leo Bauman won unopposed at 103 and both teams were void at 112. Then came Daven Lockwood’s 19-3 technical fall win at 119 pounds and Caleb Sharp’s 13-4 major decision at 125 pounds.
New Lothrop finished the job with six consecutive pins thanks to Parker Noonan (1:57 at 130), Jack Kulhanek (40 seconds at 135), Andrew Krupp (2:20 at 140), Jackson Knieper (2:30 at 145), Bryce Cheney (1:14 at 152) and Harry Helmick (1:15 at 160).
New Lothrop coach Jeff Campbell said the Hornets are looking forward to next week but first things first.
“We’ll have our individual (regionals) on Saturday and we have a lot of kids who have some big goals for that,” Campbell said. “Then Tuesday is the quarterfinal. It’s different than in years past. We’re going to wrestle all three (quarterfinal, semifinal and final) on Tuesday and we hope it all comes out well. Clinton is ranked No. 1 and Hudson is No. 2. They wrestled each other and Clinton won it. We haven’t faced either one but we’re excited about our chances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.