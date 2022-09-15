VERMONTVILLE — Laingsburg — getting four goals by Dylan Hulliberger — needed just one half to beat Vermontville Maple Valley 9-0 Wednesday in boys soccer action.
The Wolfpack improved to 5-1-1 overall and 3-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Hulliberger’s third goal came on a penalty kick. His fourth, and Laingsburg’s last of the game, came unassisted.
Hulliberger now has 12 goals this season.
Jake Essenberg scored twice for the Wolfpack, while Brayden Thomas, Noah Devereaux and Dano Winans all scored once.
Luke Snyder picked up his fifth shutout of the season.
CHESANING — Chesaning defeated Durand 6-2 Tuesday.
The Indians had six different players score — Justin Lange, Blake Laskowski, Luke Barta, Codey Harlan, Aiden Trzil and Evan Diener.
Adding assists were Wyatt Persails, Bradley Agnew, Diener, Eli Keck and Barta.
The winning goalkeepers were Landon Soule and John Talbot.
The Indians were coming off a scoreless tie with Saginaw Swan Valley. Soule made 14 saves in the contest.
CORUNNA — Fenton defeated Corunna 8-0 Wednesday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
The Cavaliers trailed 3-0 at halftime.
GRAND BLANC — Unbeaten Goodrich defeated Owosso 176-267 Wednesday at Flint Elks Club.
The Trojans shot their best score of the year, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Flint Metro League-leading Martians.
Natalie Levely and EmmaLee Livingston each shot a 64 for Owosso. Audrey Doyle carded a 67 for the Trojans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.