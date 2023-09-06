PIGSKIN PICKS: Parker looks to out-wile the field after staking out an early lead

Hi, I’m Dawn, and I’m a sports fan.
I don’t have an ounce of athletic ability (never did), but I have all kinds of respect for those who do.
I enrolled in an “Introduction to Journalism” class in ninth grade primarily because I knew I could write … but getting the chance to chat up the cute boys who populated the sports squads at my Grosse Pointe high school wasn’t a bad cherry on top. Normally, they wouldn’t give me the time of day, but if I was talking to them for the newspaper, they were suddenly much more conversational.
I’ve taken in countless games over the years, with my beloved Detroit Tigers holding the title of “most-watched.”
I don’t really know how I fell into being a baseball fan, but I’ve spent a lot of time yelling at the television — a habit that was much frowned upon by my German great-grandmother in my younger days.
She’s been gone nearly 40 years, but I’m sure she’s perched on the edge of a cloud somewhere in Heaven wondering why I am still yelling at the TV.
Another sport my husband and I are passionate about is hockey, especially our Michigan State Spartans, for whom we have traveled as far as the University of Maine. We are cautiously optimistic, not wanting to get burned, but with the level of talent coming in there’s a chance MSU could have a special season.
Football takes something of a back seat to those sports, but I’ve got plenty of experience with the gridiron too.
It’s impossible to grow up in suburban Detroit and not care about the Lions. They provide one of those cherished Thanksgiving Day traditions — you roast the turkey, fix the stuffing and watch them find a new way to lose.
Every year we hope for better, and every year, it feels like, we ultimately get the Same Old Lions.
They’re like an old flame trying to get back into your good graces by telling you everything will be better if you take them back. And you do, because you believe in second chances. And just how are you rewarded? They yank your heart out and stomp on it.
Working at The Argus-Press has given a competitive boost to my enthusiasm for football this year.
I am enjoying mixing it up with my esteemed colleagues in the newsroom and production departments — getting the chance to demonstrate the value of many years of expertise.
They would do well not to underestimate me because of my gender, and I — currently holding on to a one-game lead — would do well not to gloat.
But that’s enough backstory. On to the picks!
CORUNNA at
ORTONVILLE BRANDON
The Cavaliers have scored 78 points in six quarters so far this season while keeping opposing offenses off the board. Meanwhile, Brandon’s one win, 51-12 over Bay City John Glenn, looks a lot less impressive when you dig a little and discover that the 0-2 Bobcats were also thwacked in a 30-6 loss to Essexville Garber in Week 1. All that means is, despite a drive to northern Oakland County, that this Friday will be yet another day that it will be great to be Gold. Pick: Corunna.
MT. MORRIS at CHESANING
The Indians pulled off the stunner of the season to date last week in their 27-22 win over New Lothrop — a game in which the Hornets were an interception in the end zone away from a comeback win. Mt. Morris hasn’t had an overwhelmingly impressive start, including a 7-0 win over Clio. If Chesaning can keep the point total in the 20s, as it has done each week so far, it ought to pick up a second win. Pick: Chesaning.
NEW LOTHROP at
CLARKSTON EVEREST
COLLEGIATE
This matchup, the back end of a two-year home-and-home agreement, saw the Hornets win in a walk last year, 55-0. New Lothrop, smarting from a loss to Chesaning, is certain to refocus so that it can once again summit “Everest.” Pick: New Lothrop.
PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA
at LAINGSBURG
The Pirates are a perennial presence in the state title hunt, holding four Division 7 titles since 2016, plus a runner-up finish. P-W got tripped up by North Muskegon, 17-14 in Week 1, but I wouldn’t pick against them. Yes, Laingsburg dominated Wyoming Kelloggsville 35-7 last week, but it will take a disciplined game plan if the Wolfpack hope to make the Pirates walk the plank. Pick: P-W.
OVID-ELSIE at DURAND
This one is probably the toughest choice on this week’s prep slate. The Marauders (1-1) roared back from a Week 1 loss for a 61-18 pulverizing of Lakeville, while the Railroaders (0-2) have been a touchdown shy of a win in both their games. If Durand hopes to get the W, they will have to contain Marauders’ do-everything junior QB Tryce Tokar, who accounted for six TD’s last week. The Railroaders will also have to solve O-E’s young defensive corps, which appears to be making steady improvement. Pick: Ovid-Elsie.
OWOSSO at CLIO
Before the season opened, Trojans coach Ron Tyner said he felt his young Owosso squad was poised to turn a corner, and, lo and behold, Owosso’s first two games have been victories. This game ought to be no different, especially given that Clio’s only win came against once-mighty Okemos, which canceled most of its varsity games last year in fear that young men who hadn’t previously played football would be risking injury. Owosso had better not be thinking about next week’s opponent (Corunna), though, or the Mustangs could stampede. Pick: Owosso.
PERRY at FOWLER
(Warning: Lord of the Rings movie reference ahead.) To win this one, the Ramblers would need help from Gwaihir, Thorondor and the little moth who helps rescue Gandalf from Saruman’s tower. Fowler has scored 105 points in two games while giving up 26, so grounding these Eagles will be a tall order. Pick: Fowler.
MORRICE at BYRON
The Orioles are smarting after a second loss to Merrill in as many seasons. Meanwhile, Byron has been shut out in its first two games while surrendering 114 points. Draw your own conclusions. Pick: Morrice.
LIONS at CHIEFS (KC -6.5)
This one has doom stamped all over it. On the road against the defending Super Bowl champions? On TV? On a Thursday night, with few other sports to compete with for viewers? Seriously? This is a great chance for the Lions, all right — a chance for the Detroiters to fall flat on their face. The Lions may come to play, but if they can’t stop Patrick Mahomes, it will be a long night, and no amount of barbecue will ease the pain. Pick: Chiefs.
WESTERN MICHIGAN at
SYRACUSE (‘CUSE -23.5)
The Broncos have youth on their side, with a redshirt sophomore at QB and a redshirt freshman at running back, but Syracuse is older and smarter. Besides which, it will be a long road trip for the visitors from Kalamazoo. Orange you glad you read this far? Pick: Syracuse.
TEXAS at ALABAMA
(‘BAMA-7.5)
Pick anyone but the Crimson Tide, and the ghost of Bear Bryant will haunt you forever. Pick: Alabama.
UNLV at MICHIGAN
(U-M -35.5)
The men of Michigan couldn’t cover in Week 1, but they’ll manage in their second game vs. UNLV. The Runnin’ Rebels warmed up for this one with an FCS foe. That won’t prepare them for the Wolverines. Pick: Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.