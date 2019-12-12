ALGONAC — Despite being down starters, Durand was able to win its season opener on the road against Algonac 52-35 Wednesday night.
“It was a good team win, ” said head coach Dave Inman after the game.
The Railroaders had two players crack double digits in the win; Chandler Cleveland, who went for 18 points, three rebounds and three steals; and Jaylen Jones who had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals.
Austin Frizzle led the team in rebounds with eight to go along with five points and three steals. Trenton Boisclair led the team in assists with three and added three steals, three points and four rebounds.
Chesaning 48, Burton Madison 42
CHESANING — Jack Skaryd had 15 points to lead Chesaning to a season-opening win Wednesday over Burton Madison.
Ethan Gray added 10 points and five rebounds for the Indians. Michael James had seven points and four steals, while Imari Hall chipped in six points, five rebounds and two blocks.
“It’s always nice to start the season off on the right foot,” Chesaning coach Matt Weigl said. “We will enjoy the win, but also understand there is a lot of work to be done moving forward.”
CHESANING 48, BURTON MADISON 42
BURTON MADISON (0-2)
CHESANING (1-0): Jack Skyard 15 points, Ethan Gray 10, Michael James 7, Trent Devereaux 6, Imari Hall 6, Rae Parham 2, Tyler Sager 2.
Madison 11 7 12 13 — 42
Chesaning 14 12 16 6 — 48
Rebounds: Chesaning (Ethan Gray 5, Rae Parham 5). Assists: Chesaning (James 2). Steals: Chesaning (James 4). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Hall 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.