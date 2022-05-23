CHESANING — It was a split decision between Chesaning and Byron Monday.
Chesaning rallied to win the first game, 4-3, as Charley Mahan poked a two-run double that scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ellie DuRussel, Chesaning’s only senior and recognized before the Senior Night contest, went all seven innings, pitching a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts and five walks.
However, Byron got even in the nightcap, winning 19-4 in five innings. Camryn Hamilton struck out three in the circle and Byron’s offense drew 13 walks, led by Kelsea Strzelecki, who hammered a two-run inside-the-park homer. Jaden Zakoor, Hamilton and Lily Miller all had two hits.
DuRussel was able to use her velocity to her advantage in Game 1. The righthander retired eight of 12 batters she faced in the second, third and fourth innings by strikeouts.
“I’ve been working a lot on driving off the mound,” DuRussel said. “I think just really buckling down and doing that was the secret.”
Chesaning coach Ron Poyer said DuRussel’s pitching as well as his team’s defense and timely hitting all came together in Game 1.
“Ellie threw well today and she has been throwing well lately,” Poyer said. “When she’s on, she’s on. She had 19 strikeouts earlier this season and 17 strikeouts in another game.”
Chesaning’s (8-16, 4-8 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) other heroine in Game 1 was Mahan, whose double erased Byron’s 3-2 lead and gave Chesaning a 4-3 advantage. Setting the stage for Mahan’s heroics were Marenda Jones, who was hit by a pitch, and Abby Meder, who singled.
“I knew something had to be done,” Mahan said. “We were down by one and there were two on base (with one out).”
Hailey Rolfe, Hannah Cooper, Jones and Meder all hit safely as Chesaning made the most of five hits.
Taking the loss for Byron (11-13, 6-6) was Maddie Spears, who struck out five and walked two over six innings.
Hamilton laced a two-run inside-the-park homer in the third inning. Zakoor had one hit and Spears had a hit.
Game 2 was all Byron. Jaden Zakoor and Hamilton, batting 1-2 in the Eagles’ order, both got on base all five times they batted. They each had two hits and combined to score eight runs. Zakoor, a senior, also made several standout plays at shortstop.
Kelsea Strzelewski had a two-run inside-the-park homer for the Eagles. Lily Miller had a double and single for Byron. The Eagles powered eight hits in the nightcap.
“We played real good defense tonight,” Byron coach Dan Huhn said. “It’s kind of been a little bit of our Achilles heel this year, but we played really good defense today. In the first game, Chesaning hit the ball when they had to and they ended up going ahead after picking up a couple of runs. Their pitcher picked up a little speed towards the end of the game.”
Hamilton, however, had the upper hand on DuRussel in Game 2, walking just one batter. DuRussel had trouble finding the plate; she gave up just one hit in three innings, but walked eight. She struck out six. “In the second game, we hit the ball better,” Zakoor said.
