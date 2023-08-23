oefb

THE 2023 OVID-ELSIE FOOTBALL TEAM includes, front l-r, Tucker Loynes, Ben Wildes, Isaac Orta, Owen Long, Michael Bancroft, Jamison Custer, Cavan Mortinsen and Cole Workman. Second row, Clayton Fruchey, Hunter Bates, Anthony Silva, Tryce Tokar, Carter Kelley, Joe Zuniga, Brock Spitzley and Cohen Brown. Third row, Javen Belill, Brian Dennis, Jaksen Jones, Trey Milner, Daniel Olger, Joe Bancroft, Jaxon Ladiski and Jake Bowen. Fourth row, Brayden Leland, Alex Lopez, Troy Haynie, Braxton O’Bryant, Dawson Taylor, Harris Evans, Brady Risinger and Wesley Plowman. Top row, coaches Travis Long, Damien Miller, Jason Bowen, Joel Longstreth, Chris Winter, equipment manager Jowa Wildes and student trainer Kaydence Bowen.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie was a team no one wanted to play last year.

Never flashy, the hard-nosed Marauders made their hay on defense. The 175 points they allowed was the fewest allowed by any area squad in 2022. Playing them was an invitation to a black eye.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.