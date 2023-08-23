ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie was a team no one wanted to play last year.
Never flashy, the hard-nosed Marauders made their hay on defense. The 175 points they allowed was the fewest allowed by any area squad in 2022. Playing them was an invitation to a black eye.
O-E beat New Lothrop 14-13 and Corunna 21-20, despite coming into both games as significant underdogs. Of local teams, only Durand emerged unscathed, gritting out a 28-22 win at Mark H. O’Donnell Stadium in Elsie.
The Marauders finished last year 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
The good news for O-E is that the mastermind behind last year’s success, head coach Travis Long, is back for his 14th season. As long as he is around, the Marauders figure to continue on being fundamentally sound run stuffers, with their top-heavy 5-2 defense.
The bad news is that Ovid-Elsie graduated 24 seniors from last year’s squad. The 2023 Marauders will be young, with seven of the team’s 11 starters underclassmen on both sides of the ball. Of O-E’s 32 rostered players, only 12 are upperclassmen.
Long, for one, seems up to his new challenge.
“We’re young and we’re inexperienced,” he said. “But there’s some talent there and we’re pretty excited to work with these boys.”
One plus for the Marauders is the return of their starting quarterback, junior Tryce Tokar.
Tokar put up modest numbers a season ago, passing for 703 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for 337 yards and seven scores — but there were extenuating circumstances.
“Last season he (Tokar) was asked to play QB when our starting QB went down with an injury before the season,” Long said. “He was able to adapt and adjust early on. He got better and better with each week. He can create something out of nothing and that’s what makes him special.”
Tokar’s Houdini athleticism is evident in his status as a two-time (in two tries) state champion pole vaulter. He’s also a cat-quick guard on the hardwood.
Long anticipates Tokar will take a signinifant step forward on the gridiron this season, having had the whole offseason to prepare for his starting role.
“Tryce brings to the table the ability to run and pass,” Long said. “He’s a tough hard-nosed kid who wants the ball in his hands during crunch time.”
Another key weapon on offense returning is senior Jamison Custer, who rushed for 337 yards and seven TDs and caught for seven passes for another 150 yards. Custer was named to the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference second team offensive unit.
“He’s steady, he’s a hard worker and he’s good in the pass game and he runs good pass routes,” Long said of Custer. “He has good hands and he’s kind of our multi-tool.”
Hunter Bates will move from tackle to tight end and will offer another target to throw to, said the coach. Bates will also be a key blocker at 6-4 and 205 pounds.
“Hunter really put in a great off-season and changed his body,” Long said. “He’s about 6-4 or 6-5 and you’ll see him run across the middle and make some big catches.”
Junior Javen Belill will man a split end spot and this will be his first season of varsity football.
Also back as starters on the offensive side are junior Joe Bancroft (center) and Jake Bowen (right tackle).
“Joe Bancroft, our center, is really the spokesperson for the line and he gets guys going,” Long said.
The starting tackles will be sophomore Braxton O’Bryant and Bowen along with guards Trey Milner, a junior, and Dawson Taylor, also an 11th-grader. Senior tight end Hunter Bates will be a big target at 6-4. Javen Belill, a senior, will start at split end.
The starting running backs will be senior Carter Kelley and junior Clayton Fruchey.
“Clayton has good speed and good vision,” Long said. “He’s a tough player. Carter Kelley is shifty and when he gets out in thhe open, he’ll be tough to catch.”
“Our offensive line is a pretty good group — they’re physical in size and they’re working hard in practice,” Long said. “And we’re excited for them. They’ve got some good size and they’re pretty strong. They worked their tails off in the weight room.”
Carter Kelley will be the team’s punter and Mike Bancroft will boot the kick-offs while place-kicking will be done by either Bancroft or Joe Zuniga.
Ovid-Elsie’s defense returns starters Cole Workman at noseguard, Tokar and Custer as safeties and Bancroft at defensive tackle.
“Jamison Custer played corner for us last year and we switched him over to safety,” Long said. “He brings a lot of physical toughness to that position. Cole Workman was an all-conference noseguard last year. And we expect the same from him this year. He’s added some strength and weight.”
Tokar brings great instincts at safety as well, noted Long.
“Tryce plays our strong safety position,” Long said. “He has great instincts for the game, can cover the pass really well and will come up and make the tackle in the run game.”
Also starting at defensive end will be Bowen with O’Bryant and Milner at tackles.
The linebackers in Ovid-Elsie’s 5-2 will be senior Cohen Brown and junior Belill. The cornerbacks are Fruchey and Kelley.
“Our linebacking crew is young,” said Long. “So they have to grow up fast. Jake Bowen is looking great in camp. He’s playing defensive end. Javen Belill is new but he looks like he’s filling the part at linebacker. Fruchey is going to be a good corner for us, so we have some good pieces to work with.”
The Marauders open the season with always-tough Portland, which finished 10-2 last season and defeated Ovid-Elsie 36-8 a year ago.
