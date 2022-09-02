DURAND — Thursday’s football game between Durand and Montrose was like a fight scene in a “Rocky” movie, featuring two teams standing toe-to-toe, throwing haymaker after haymaker at one another with only the faintest pretense towards defense for four quarters.
Neither team showed an ounce of quit, but somebody had to win, and when the zeroes on the clock finally forced an armistice, it was Durand that finished on top, 56-52, giving the Railroaders their first victory over the Rams since 2009.
Durand’s offense was utterly inexorable in this one, generating 491 yards and eight touchdowns, the vast majority of which came on the ground. Durand ran 51 times for 474 yards — with senior outside back Gabe Lynn racking up 300 yards and scoring six times, production which coach John Webb jokingly described as “a decent night at the office.”
“I can tell ya, I wouldn’t take any other back in the area over Gabe Lynn,” Webb said.
Those are impressive numbers in any context, but the Railroaders’ offensive performance is all the more remarkable given that it came against the Rams, who were coming off a 27-0 shutout of perennial playoff squad Clarkston Everest Collegiate in Week 1. Durand was also largely without the services of senior fullback Darrin Alward, who rushed for 258 yards and three TDs in the Railroaders’ Week 1 win over Laingsburg. Alward left the game after just one carry in the first series.
After the game, Webb said he believed Alward had suffered a broken arm.
Alex Bruni took Alward’s place in the center of Durand’s Power T formation, rushing for 51 yards on 10 carries, but it was Lynn — coming off a 138-yard, three score performance against the Wolfpack — who replaced most of Alward’s production. Of course, any back would have a chance of looking pretty decent when running behind the collection of burly road-pavers Durand calls an offensive line, as Lynn acknowledged.
“I could not do that without my linemen there,” Lynn said. “I love them so much.”
“Our offensive line was absolutely dominant all night,” Webb said. “You don’t rush for nearly 500 yards against a Montrose team if you’re not physical up front.”
That stoutness in the trenches allows Durand to be brutally simplistic in its game plan, daring other teams to contain the run. Senior quarterback Austin Kelley was only called upon to pass twice, picking up 17 yards and one touchdown — a 14-yarder to Mason Pancheck — through the air.
“Everybody knows what we’re doing,” Webb said. “We’re coming right at ya, and either you can stop it or you can’t.”
Through two games “can’t” is well ahead in the polling. If the Railroaders can tighten up on defense in the coming weeks — they allowed 83 points through the first two — they’ll really be a team to conjure with.
Durand wasted little time in enforcing its will on the Montrose defense. Charlie Rawlins — who finished with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries — received the opening kickoff and returned it to the Railroader 37-yard line. From there, Durand ran the ball methodically, rushing nine times to get to the Montrose 4, from which Lynn made the first of his many jaunts past the goal line.
After a two-point run by Lynn made it 8-0, Bruni booted the ensuing kickoff into the end zone for a touchback.
Despite working with solid field position, the Durand defense wasn’t as dominating as the offense. Montrose needed just four plays to traverse 80 yards, with 30-plus-yard runs by quarterback Zack O’Neal and running back Owen Emmendorfer (for the score) doing most of the work.
After O’Neal tied things up with a two-point run of his own, the track meet was officially on.
Durand answered with a nine-play, 64-yard drive capped by QB sneak from the 1-yard-line by Kelley and a Kelley-to-Lynn two-point pass to make it 16-8.
The beginning of the next series saw O’Neal on the sideline getting worked on for a possible shoulder injury. His backup, Jimmy Adams, was ineffective and the Railroaders were able to force a fourth down. But they were called for offsides on Montrose’s punt attempt, turning a fourth-and-seven into a fourth-and-two. O’Neal checked back in, successfully moved the chains, then kept moving them until Emmendorfer scored his second TD from four out. O’Neal then ran it in again for two points.
The hits kept coming.
Lynn scored on a 70-yard run. Bruni got the two this time — 24-16, Durand. Emmendorfer responded with his third TD (plus two) — 24-24.
The Railroaders answered with their Kelley-to-Pancheck passing TD. The Rams were able to stuff Lynn as he went for two to make it 30-24. At the time, it felt like a critical failure, given neither team had managed a single stop to that point. When the Rams proceeded to march right back into the red zone, threatening to score and then receive the third-quarter kickoff, the game seemed to be theirs for the taking.
Instead, an end zone pass was deflected by Colin Randall, caroming to Bruni, who intercepted it to end the threat.
Durand’s turnover luck didn’t end there. Three plays into Montrose’s opening drive of the second half, Durand forced and recovered a fumble, leading to Lynn’s third touchdown (from 10 yards out). Even after another failed two-point conversion, the Railroaders still held a 36-24 lead.
Emmendorfer scored again to cut it to 36-30 (a point-after try was no good), but Lynn punched back with a 51-yard run to paydirt, pushing the lead back to 12.
Lynn’s fifth touchdown came early in the fourth quarter, expanding Durand’s lead to 48-38 (the two-point try was stuffed again) after O’Neal had scored on a 58-yard keeper. Lynn’s sixth made it 54-44, which followed a Michael Stevenson 10-yard TD run for Montrose. A pass from Kelley broke the Railroaders’ two-point fail streak.
With 3:41 left in the game Durand’s victory seemed inevitable. Thanks to their two turnovers, they had the possession advantage and Montrose hadn’t gotten the Railroaders offense off the field even once.
The Rams scored again to make it 56-52, but wound the clock down to 1:29 in doing so. All Durand needed to do was get a first down or two and the game would be over.
Instead, the Railroaders ran the ball three times for minus-7 yards and Montrose used its three timeouts. After fielding the first punt of the game, the Rams had the ball with 52 seconds at their own 34.
O’Neal found Emmendorfer for 12 yards on an out route. The Railroaders, however, got key tackles by Ryan Tolen and Evan Samson and turned Montrose over on downs to seal the win.
