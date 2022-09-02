DURAND — Thursday’s football game between Durand and Montrose was like a fight scene in a “Rocky” movie, featuring two teams standing toe-to-toe, throwing haymaker after haymaker at one another with only the faintest pretense towards defense for four quarters.

Neither team showed an ounce of quit, but somebody had to win, and when the zeroes on the clock finally forced an armistice, it was Durand that finished on top, 56-52, giving the Railroaders their first victory over the Rams since 2009.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.