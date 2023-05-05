DRYDEN —The Morrice boys track and field team captured first-place honors at Friday’s 10-school Cardinals Classic Invitational at Dryden High School.
The Orioles scored 141 points while Perry was second at 133.
Morrice’s performance was highlighted by school record in the 4x100-meter relay. Drew McGowan, Travis Farrow, Logan Smith and Dustin Copeland won in 45.32 seconds.
The Orioles also ruled the 4x200 relay with Farrow, Oliver Long, Peyton McGowan and Copeland running 1:40.02. Too, Caden Binkley, Peyton McGowan, Smith and Farrow won the 4x400 relay in 3:52.47.
Morrice got additional firsts from Smith (110 hurdles, 17.70), Oliver Long (shot put, 41-8), Drew McGowan (discus (128-11) and Binkley (pole vault (10-6).
Perry was led by Rease Teel’s victories in the 100 dash (11.54) and 200 dash (23.47).
Byron’s Cole Laier was first in the 400 dash (58.50).
In the girls competition, Morrice finished third, Perry was fourth and Byron placed eighth.
Ella Wyzga of Morrice finished first in the discus with a throw of 91-6.
Perry featured individual winners Sydney Rose (shot put, 32-1) and Abigail Cochrane (high jump, 4-9).
O-E boys, girls
second at Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE — Alexis Spitzley placed first in the 800-meter run (2:32.60), the 1600 run (5:34.60) and the 3200 run (5:34.60) to lead the Ovid-Elsie girls to a second-place team finish at Friday’s eight-school Stockbridge Invitational.
The Marauders scored 133 points and trailed only Parma Western, which scored 144.
Other first-place solo winners for Ovid-Elsie were Isabella Loynes (100 dash, 13.85), Jessica Kozlowski (100 hurdles, 17.90) and Aubrey Kurka (400 dash, 1:04.58).
Ovid-Elsie’s boys finished second as well, scoring 72 points and trailing only Parma Western, with 204.
Tryce Tokar won the pole vault with a 13-9 clearance for the Marauders.
O-E’s Beau Price was second in the 400 dash (53.32).
BASEBALL
Clio 9, Owosso 8
OWOSSO — Owosso came up just short against Clio, dropping a 9-8 decision in eight innings in Game 1 of a scheduled baseball doubleheader Friday.
Hayden Smith cracked three hits for the Trojans while Daniel Wittum smacked two safeties.
Adam Marcotte started on the mound, pitching five innings before giving way to Smith for the final three innings.
The nightcap ended in a 5-5 tie. It was called due to darkness after six innings.
Alex Binger and Carson Moore each laced two hits for Owosso.
Smith pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and Zach Evon closed the final 3 2/3 frames.
BOYS GOLF
O-E 205, Montrose 205
ST. JOHNS — Both Ovid-Elsie and Montrose finished with 205 totals but the Marauders earned the tiebreaking victory thanks to a better fifth man score Friday at The Emerald.
Medalist honors belonged to three players and two were from Ovid-Elsie — Michael Bancroft (49) and Clay Wittenberg (49). Jaxon Schlorf of Montrose also carded a 49.
The Marauders’ Jayce Herblet sank a 52 while Dominic Kline carded a 55 and Tucker Loynes and Justin Cole each canned 56s.
GIRLS SOFTBALL
New Lothrop stretches
winning streak to 10
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop swept Mt. Morris Wednesday by scores of 10-0 (five innings) and 15-0 (three innings) to extend their winning streak to 10 games.
The Hornets (15-4) used two pitchers for the 1-hit shutout over the Panthers in Game 1.
Mallory Heroux started and got the win. She allowed no runs and no hits and struck out six over three innings.Kayla Brunner pitched two innings, permitting one hit and no walks with two K’s.
Marissa Rombach slashed three of New Lothrop’s 11 hits.
Mallory Heroux and Delaney Gross combined to pitch three perfect innings in the nightcap.
Heroux struck out She struck out one and Delaney struck out three.
Rombach doubled and homered and drove in two runs while joning Ashly Orr and Ava Thorsby with two hits.
GIRLS SOCCER
Laingsburg 3, Owosso 0
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg shut out Owosso 3-0 Thurday in a varsity contest played at Laingsburg.
The Wolfpack (8-2-2 overall) got goals from Ivy Collier, Kendal Horad and Desire Knoblauch.
Collier scored off a defensive rebound and placed the ball in the left corner.
Hoard tapped in a crash off a corner kick while Knobaluch scored on a breakaway.
