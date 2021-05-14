MONTROSE — Chesaning posted its first boys golf victory of the season, defeating Montrose 211-249 Wednesday at Briar Ridge Golf Course.
Jaden James shot a medalist round of 47 for the Indians. Cohen Distilrath shot a season-low 50 for Chesaning. Drew Vogelaar and Josh Lange both shot 57.
