DEXTER — New Lothrop’s wrestling team finished 4-0 to claim first-place honors at Saturday’s Dexter Team Tournament.
The Hornets defeated Dexter (58-18), Grass Lake (75-6), Trenton (63-16) and Three Rivers (49-16).
Posting undefeated records for New Lothrop were Blake Wendling (103 pounds), Daven Lockwood (112/119), Dalton Birchmeier (130), Jack Kulhanek (145), Colton Symons (160), Joe Torres (189), Grayson Orr (215), Cooper Symons (2315) and Isiah Pasik (285).
SWIMMING
Chesaning third at Ogemaw Heights
OGEMAW HEIGHTS — Chesaning’s co-ed swimming team broke four school records while finishing third at the Stephanie Rice Invitational Saturday.
Gwen Lapine set a new Chesaning girls record in the 100-yard backstroke, placing second. Lapine also swam first in the 500 free. Sophie Grover broke the girls record in the 100 butterfly and placed fourth in the 500 free.
The team of Lapine, Levi Maier, Grover and Corbin Walker broke a school record in the 200 medley relay.
The team of Caleb Chalco, Walker, Lapine and Maier set a school record in the 400 free relay.
Maier was first in the 100 free and third in the 100 breaststroke. Chalco swam third in the 200 free and fourth in the 100 butterfly. The team of Emilee Harris, Grover, Cohen Distelrath and Chalco finished second in the 200 free relay.
