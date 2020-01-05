LINDEN — Durand’s wrestling team split its four matches Saturday at the Linden Duals.
The Railroaders beat Milford 63-18 and South Lyon 42-41. The Railroaders dropped matches to Niles, 54-18, and Algonac, 39-30.
Ty Fielder, Gabe Fielder and Brock Holek all went 4-0 for Durand, with Holek being named MVP of the lower weight brackets.
