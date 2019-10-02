LESLIE — Perry’s Ryan O’Neil ran first in 17 minutes, 37.34 seconds and the Rambler boys finished third at Tuesday’s Greater Lansing Athletic Conference Jamboree at Leslie.
Perry scored 90 points, trailing first-place Leslie (44) and Stockbridge (52). Perry’s Ethan Smith was 12th in 19:12.15, while Ryan Harris was 19th in 19:48.18.
In the girls competition, Perry’s Grace O’Neill took fourth (21:29.10) and Ella Kloeckner was 11th (22:55.50). Emma Cochrane ran 21st (25:01.10).
Stockbridge won the event with 39 points. Perry didn’t field enough runners for an official score.
GLAC Jamboree at at Leslie
Boys race
Team Scores: 1. Leslie, 44; 2. Stockbridge, 52; 3. Perry, 90; 4. Olivet, 107; 5. Lake Odessa Lakewood, 115; Vermontville Maple Valley 118.
1. Ryan O’Neill (PE) 17:37.34
12. Ethan Smith (PE) 19:12.15
19. Ryan Harris (PE) 19:48.18
34. Benjamin Hinkley (PE) 20:47.78
35. Troy Barber (PE) 20:54.06
Girls race
Team Scores: 1. Stockbridge, 39; 2. Olivet, 54; 3. Leslie, 57; 4. Lake Odessa Lakewood, 74.
4. Grace O’Neill (PE) 21:29.10
11. Ella Kloeckner (PE) 22:55.50
21. Emma Cochrane (PE) 25:01.10
