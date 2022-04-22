OWOSSO — Macy Irelan pitched Owosso past Brandon, 12-2 and 17-2, and Jamie Maier and Kendall Anderson both lifted home runs for the unbeaten defending state champions.
Irelan pitched six innings in Game 1, giving up two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts. Irelan then pitched all three innings of the nightcap, giving up two runs and two hits. She struck out four and walked two.
Owosso (6-0 Flint Metro League Stars Division) featured Jamie Maier’s bat in Game 1. Maier went 3-for-4 and clubbed a homer in the fourth. Maddie Miller, Juliana Loomis and Anderson also had multiple hits.
In Game 2, Anderson swatted a homer and drove in four runs. Irelan and Loomis each had two hits and drove in a run.
Goodrich takes two from Cavs
GOODRICH — Goodrich swept Corunna 15-0 and 14-4 Thursday.
Gracie Crowe clubbed the lone hit for the Cavaliers in Game 1. Addy Henry pitched 3 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one.
In Game 2, Corunna’s Kira Patrick batted 3-for-3 with a two-run homer. Maddie Shuster, Jenna Bauman and Carly Pavka all hit safely.
Henry pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and walking two. The Cavs fell to 0-6 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Swan Valley sweeps Byron
SAGINAW — Swan Valley swept Byron, 8-3 and 23-7, Thursday.
Jaden Zakoor smacked four hits, including a triple, in the first game for the Eagles. Camryn Hamilton, Kelsey Strzelecki and Brooklyn Durand also hit safely. Hamilton took the loss, working six innings and giving up eight runs and eight hits. She struck out three and walked seven.
Swan Valley outhit Byron 22-12 in the nightcap and was aided by seven Byron errors.
Zakoor laced three hits while Hamilton, Jana L’Esperance and Jordan Huhn all had two. Maddie Spears had one hit and drove in two runs. Spears took the loss while pitching 4 1/3 innings. She struck out four and walked six.
Beaverton sweeps Chesaning
CHESANING — Beaverton defeated Chesaning twice Wednesday, 16-4 and 9-5.
Hailey Rolfe tagged two hits for the Indians and drove in a run in Game 1. Abby Meder, Marenda Jones and Autumn Mahoney each drilled one hit.
In the nightcap, Chesaning got two hits apiece from Ellie DuRussel and Bryn Mahoney. Rolfe smacked a triple and scored twice while Hannah Cooper, Abbey Vanhaaren, Charley Mahan and Jones each had one hit.
Chesaning fell to 0-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.