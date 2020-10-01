CORUNNA — Middle blockers Neele’ge’ Sims and Ellie Toney combined for 14 kills Wednesday as Corunna swept neighboring volleyball rival Owosso, 25-15, 25-11, 25-15.
Sims and Toney each had seven kills, with Toney adding a team-best 16 assists and Sims supplying two blocks to go with six assists. Josalyn Stratton had eight digs with JaiLia Campos adding five.
Sims, a sophomore, said it wasn’t a perfect win and there are areas that the Cavaliers can improve on.
“I feel we did pretty well, but I feel we can execute the back row better,” Sims said. “Overall we did very well. I was just excited to play Owosso and win. It was super exciting and there was a lot of adrenaline.”
The Cavaliers also got some timely serves from Lilly Bower, with three aces, and Campos, with two, as the Cavaliers improved to 3-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division and 8-4 overall.
Coach Kari Carnell said her team overcame some early jitters and got stronger as the night wore on.
“It’s always good to beat Owosso, your hometown rival, and so it’s always going to be a good win,” Carnell said.
Carnell said there are still a few tweaks left to iron out for her team as the season progresses.
“We have passing and little things here and there that we really need to clean up on our end of the court,” Carnell said. “We just have to work on eliminating some of those unforced errors.”
Owosso featured the offense of senior outside hitter Reyn Tuttle, with seven kills, and the defense of senior Brynley Hay, with eight digs and three aces. The Trojans fell to 0-3 in the Flint Metro Stars and 2-10 overall.
“We played OK — I thought we served really well,” Trojans coach Stephen Fitzpatrick said. “I think if you look at No. 16, Brielle Sovis, and Brynley Hay and just the aggressive serves that they had, I thought we really did well — especially in the first set. We were keeping them off balance with our serve.”
But volleyball is a sport that relies on finesse and timing. Fitzpatrick said his team was hurt by poor hitting.
“We’re still not in timing on our hitting,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our hitting was poor at best. We had good moments but then our hitting just disappeared on us.”
The first set was tied 5-5 when Toney went to the serving line and scored five straight points while adding three kills. A Sims kill and an Owosso hitting error made it 12-5 Cavaliers.
Owosso battled back within 15-14 on Kendall Ihm’s kill and tied it at 15 when a Corunna hit sailed long. Corunna scored the next 10 points to win the set.
Sims and Toney led Corunna to a 9-1 lead in set two. The Cavaliers continued to pull away, getting kills from Ava Gustafson and two straight from Sims to take a 22-10 lead. Corunna closed the lid on an errant Owosso serve.
Back-to-back hitting miscues cost Owosso in the next set as Corunna took a 6-2 lead which swelled to 16-5. Sims made it 24-14 Corunna with a kill and Owosso lost the match on a serve that sailed too long.
“We did a good job when we were down points just communicating and not getting in a rut — and continuing to do our job, ” Bower said. “It’s just exciting to obviously beat Owosso because they are one of our rivals.”
Tuttle said her team can take heart from a strong start.
“We knew they were a tough team and we came out strong and then we just fell apart near the end when they got into our heads,” she said. “But we’ve got to get back in the gym and keep working. I thought our serves were one of our better attributes of the night.”
Hay said Owosso can hang with Corunna.
“We know they are beatable and we know we can come back and get them,” Hay said.
