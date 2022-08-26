WYOMING — Ron Tyner made his varsity football coaching debut at Owosso a successful one Thursday as the Trojans downed Wyoming Kelloggsville, 42-18, according to the OHS Athletics website.
It was the second straight year Owosso defeated Kelloggsville.
Tyner succeeded Devin Pringle, who went 7-36 over the past five years.
Owosso also opened the 2021 season with a victory over Kelloggsville, 49-28.
Chesaning 13, Bridgeport 12
BRIDGEPORT — Brayden Florian rushed for 100 yards and Chesaning edged Bridgeport 13-12 Thursday in the rain to open the 2022 season on a winning note.
“The elements were not the best but the boys fought through adversity all night,” said Chesaning first-year head coach Matt Walter. “The defense played a great game.”
Max Volk completed six of 11 passes for 73 yards and one touchdown. Reese Greenfelder had 40 yards receiving, including a touchdown, while Keighan Stoddard had 42 yards in receiving.
Chesaning beat Bridgeport for the second straight season, also winning 20-18 in 2021.
Portland 36, Ovid-Elsie 8
PORTLAND — Always-tough Portland appears to be its old self again in football.
The Red Raiders, with seven consecutive winning seasons under their belt that includes a 10-3 finish a year ago, overpowered Ovid-Elsie 36-8 Thursday to open the 2022 football season.
The Marauders, suffering their 12th straight loss to Portland, were outgained 336-152 and outrushed 205-99.
“We were out-physicaled tonight,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Travis Long.
Ovid-Elsie’s lone score came on Carter Kelley’s 14-yard run with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter. Colin Veith’s two-point conversion pass to Justin Cole was good.
Veith completed 2 of 3 passes for 40 yards. Tryce Tokar completed 4 of 8 passes for 13 yards.
The leading Marauders’ rusher was Clayton Fruchey with 58 yards on three carries. Clay Wittenberg had two catches for 30 yards. Tokar had 10 tackles including seven solos for the Marauder defense. Wittenberg had nine tackles and Logan Thompson added seven stops.
Morrice 14, MP Sacred Heart 8
MOUNT PLEASANT — Morrice opened its 8-man football campaign with a 14-8 victory on the road over Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, according to The Associated Press.
It was the season opener for both schools.
No other details were available.
