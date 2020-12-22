ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Cam Orr excelled at QB and DE for unbeaten New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP — Cam Orr’s football season isn’t quite finished.
Orr, a strong and gifted player at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, is New Lothrop’s two-way terror at quarterback and defensive end. He will lead the 8-0 Hornets into battle Jan. 2 in a Division 7 regional matchup against 8-1 Detroit Loyola.
No one else in the area this season has led a team this far, or done it so convincingly. Orr has been selected The Argus-Press All-Area Football Player of the Year for 2020 — a season that was delayed, then revived and shortened, suspended, and now restarting.
Despite a very unusual season, Orr has made the most of the opportunity.
The quarterback has passed for more yards (1,529) than anyone in the area. No one completed a higher percentage of passes — 76.5 percent (78 of 102) — or threw for more touchdowns (22).
“My biggest improvement was just getting the ball out to my receivers,” Orr said. “And let them get out in space. I definitely worked hard in the offseason and worked more on my throwing. And I think it paid off this year. I owe a lot to that whole senior group and the offensive line and my seniors who were able to make plays for me all season.”
Orr has been intercepted just twice. He added 450 yards and 14 TDs on the ground.
Besides averaging more than 8 yards per carry, he has been a handful to stop as a defensive end. Ferris State University, after all, recruited him as a defensive player and that’s where his future lies at this point.
Orr burst onto the scene last season, when he set a school record with seven rushing touchdowns in a single game against Durand in place of injured starting quarterback Avery Moore.
He became a more proficient passer and all-around quarterback as a senior, noted New Lothrop coach Clint Galvas.
Galvas said Orr came into his own as starter after the graduation of Moore, a first-team All-Stater and two-time All-Area Player of the Year who led New Lothrop to a state title as a junior and a 34-3 record.
“(Cam) was obviously just coming into his role at quarterback after we had someone like Avery Moore, who was one of the top kids in the state,” Galvas said. “Cam knew those were big shoes to fill and there probably would be a lot of pressure. I thought he handled it well, obviously, by just watching him play. Statistically, it didn’t faze him at all.
“Obviously we knew he was a darn good player. The first year he played quarterback was as a sophomore in high school and he led the JV team to a 9-0 record. As a starting quarterback, he’s never lost a game.”
Galvas said Orr has learned the ins and outs of the position well — running the spread option offense, handing off, showing proper footwork and passing form. And, most importantly, reading defenses.
“We knew he could run with the ball — with what we do option wise, he’s very good at reading our offense, whether it’s our jet-read stuff or our (run-pass option). He reads it extremely well. The passing game, (he) just improved each game. We knew that was going to come along with the more reps and the more game-time he got. He’s led us into the playoffs and he’s played extremely well in the playoffs, it has gone extremely well. He doesn’t force the ball or turn the ball over. “
Orr also has been very impressive on defense, although he hasn’t had the chance to participate in as many play — for obvious reasons. Orr has recorded nine sacks and 14 tackles for losses from the edge. He’s totaled 41 tackles and has an uncanny ability of stripping the ball from the quarterback during a sack, Galvas said.
“He’s probably the best defensive end we’ve ever had here,” Galvas said. “He’s just that good. He just attacks the ball. He created more turnovers, as far as forced fumbles than I’ve ever seen before. When he’s sacking the quarterback, he’s trying to strip-sack almost everytime. It’s kind of what Ferris State recognized and that’s why he got a scholarship offer to go play at Ferris State.
“Because he’s a quarterback, we don’t want to get him hurt (on defense). Usually he just plays the first quarter and if we feel comfortable, we pull them out of there. His stats (otherwise) would have been through the roof.”
Orr said he loves playing defense even more than offense.
“The first two games I didn’t get to play too much defense,” Orr said. “And defense is probably my favorite part.”
Orr has been a multi-sport standout at New Lothrop, capturing a Division 4 state wrestling title last winter at 215 pounds and being named All-Area first team. He was also a first team All-Area baseball player for the Hornets at pitcher/catcher/third base. Orr batted .368 with 45 RBIs as a sophomore and went 8-1 on the mound, though last year’s baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19.
First Team Offense
Quarterback
Jaden Herrick, Corunna
Herrick, a 6-3, 175-pound junior, completed 60 of 117 passes for 974 yards and 14 touchdowns for the 5-4 Cavaliers. Herrick was intercepted just five times. Herrick set a school record with five touchdown passes vs. Owosso. He tied it again during Corunna’s first-round playoff win over Birch Run. He also rushed for 484 yards and seven TDs while averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
Running Backs
Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
Wesley, a junior, doubled as a quarterback/running back, but the Orioles rarely passed. He led the area in rushing, darting for 1,314 yards on 118 carries. He scored 23 touchdowns and averaged 11.1 yards per carry for Morrice, 8-1, in 8-player football. “He was an all-league honorable mention as a quarterback but would have been first team if entered as a running back,” Morrice coach Kendall Crockett said.
Will Muron, New Lothrop
A big-play senior speedster for the unbeaten Hornets through the first eight games, Muron averaged 22.8 yards per carry while rushing for 548 yards and seven TDs on just 24 carries. He also caught 15 passes for 380 yards and six TDs, averaging 25.3 yards per catch. Muron has also shined as a special teams player, returning two punts for touchdowns and returning two kick-offs for TDs.
Tyler Purdy, Durand
Purdy, a 5-7, 175-pound senior, rushed for 703 yards and eight TDs on 118 carries. The first-team all-MMAC player was Durand’s primary running back and helped the 5-3 Railroaders post their best winning percentage in 11 years.
Receivers
Zach Hawes, Laingsburg
The senior hauled in 22 receptions for 517 yards and six TDs. The first team All-CMAC player averaged 23.5 yards per catch. “He is the best player I’ve had the opportunity to coach since I arrived in Laingsburg in 2002,” Wolfpack head coach Brian Borgman said.
Nick Steinacker, Corunna
Steinacker played tight end, slot and wide receiver. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder hauled in 36 receptions for 670 yards and 13 TDs. He set a school record with five TD catches in a single game, that coming against Owosso. The senior averaged 18.6 yards per catch and was also an integral blocker for the 5-4 Cavaliers.
Brock Holek, Durand
Holek, a first team all-MMAC receiver, had 20 receptions for 475 yards and six TDs as a senior slotback. He averaged 23.8 yards per catch. Holek also manned the running back position as well, rushing for another 729 yards and 10 TDs on 53 carries. A speedy, shifty runner who can score on any snap, he helped Durand post a 5-3 campaign.
Branix Pakosz, Owosso
The senior tight end was a first team Flint Metro Stars Division player, averaging 24.5 yards per reception and 6.7 yards per rush.
Offensive Line
Jacob Lloyd, Corunna
Lloyd, a 6-2, 215-pound senior, captured first-team Flint Metro League Stars Division recognition. The all-region center has had 100 percent snap efficiency the past two years and was a three-year starter.
Ryan Burtch, New Lothrop
Burtch, a senior guard, captured unanimous first-team honors in the MMAC.
Jordan Converse, Morrice
Converse was named to the Eight-Player Division 1 all-region squad at center and was also named to the all-league squad.
Dylan McDonald, Durand
An all-region sophomore, he anchored Durand’s offensive line at 6-4 and 275 pounds. McDonald “would start” for any offense in the area, according to Railroader coach Rick Winbigler.
Will Taylor, New Lothrop
Taylor, a senior center, was a unanimous first-team all-MMAC selection and all-region player, laying the groundwork for New Lothrop’s offense which has averaged 51 points per game through its first eight contests.
Punter/Kicker
Taylor Zdenahlik,
Laingsburg
Zdenahlik, a senior, averaged 36.2 yards per punt on 19 attempts for 687 yards.
Coach of the Year
Clint Galvas of New Lothrop led the Hornets to an 8-0 mark before the season was paused. The Hornets will take on Detroit Loyola in the Division 7 quarterfinals Jan. 2.
First Team Defense
Defensive Backs
Bryce Cheney,
New Lothrop
Cheney picked off six passes from his safety position. The senior was a first-team all-MMAC selection.
Julius Garza, New Lothrop
Garza was named to the Division 7 all-Region team at defensive line, but also played defensive back. He broke up 10 passes with two interceptions and added 48 tackles, with four sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Eddy Evans, Ovid-Elsie
The junior was the best cover back for the Marauders this season, hauling in five interceptions. He also recovered two fumbles and had 12 tackles, one going for a loss. Evans was named a first-team all-MMAC defensive back.
Noah Crites, Owosso
Crites, quick on pursuit, recorded 41 tackles at safety and was the Trojans’ leading tackler all season, more than doubling the next highest teammate.
Linebackers
Andrew McConnell, Perry
McConnell, a senior, registered an area-best 125 tackles this season, including 11 for losses. The Division 7 all-region player and first-team Greater Lansing Activities Conference player added an interception.
Porter Zeeman, Corunna
The senior linebacker, a first-teamer in the Flint Metro Stars Division and all-region selection, racked up 68 tackles, including 38 solo stops. He added five tackles for losses including one sack and he caused two fumbles.
Wyatt Wesley, Morrice
Wesley was an all-region choice at linebacker and first-team all-league selection. He had 64 tackles with six going for losses including two sacks.
Daniel Sprague, Durand
Sprague, a first-team all-MMAC player, led Durand in tackles with 75 and he also had an interception.
Defensive Line
Nick Steinacker, Corunna
Steinacker, a four-year starter on the defensive line, manned the end position with a vengeance, coming up with 52 tackles, 10 for losses and six sacks. The Division 1 prospect drew a lot of attention from the opposition that used his size and speed well.
Hunter Spaulding, Durand
Although he was named all-region on the offensive line, Winbigler calls Spaulding “even better” on the defensive line. “The strongest player” Winbigler has coached delivered five sacks and 15 tackles for losses. He finished with 45 tackles — 15 which went for losses — and one forced fumble.
Cole Staton, Byron
Staton, a first-team all-MMAC selection, registered 46 tackles including 21 solos, two sacks and seven tackles for losses. The senior, who played both defensive end and linebacker, added one forced fumble.
Isiah Pasik, New Lothrop
Pasik, a junior, had 38 tackles, with 2.5 going for loss. He was a MMAC first-team selection.
Second Team OFFENSE
Quarterback
Doug Matthews,
Laingsburg
Matthews completed 51.6 percent of his passes (49 of 95) while throwing for 856 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 130 yards on 20 carries while averaging 6.5 yards per tote. A CMAC second-teamer, Matthews played in only five games due to injuries.
Running Backs
Jonathan Carpenter,
Morrice
Carpenter, a senior running back, rushed for 701 yards and nine TDs on 60 carries.
Eddy Evans, Ovid-Elsie
Evans led the Marauders in rushing this season with 620 yards on 97 carries. He scored six rushing TDs.
Nick Fowler, Chesaning
Fowler was named all-region and rushed for 571 yards while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. The Indian senior scored eight touchdowns.
Receivers
Jacob Orweller, Perry
The Rambler wideout averaged 21 yards per catch while hauling in 17 catches for 360 yards and five touchdowns. He broke the school record for career touchdown catches with 11.
Julius Garza, New Lothrop
Garza, a slot receiver, averaged 25.8 yards per catch while grabbing seven TDs for the Hornets. He caught 15 passes and a school record for most receptions in a career with 28.
Matt Warby, Chesaning
Averaging 19 yards per catch, Warby came up with 12 catches for 230 yards and two TDs. Warby was named to the MMAC second team unit.
Rafael Wood, New Lothrop
Wood caught 11 passes for 230 yards and two TDs. He averaged 20.9 yards per catch.
Offensive Line
Hunter Spaulding, Durand
An all-region player, Spaulding utilized his size and strength and was a rugged blocker for the Railroaders.
Brett McGowan, Morrice
The tackle helped lead the way for Morrice’s running offense and was a first-team all-league choice.
Chris Ott, Owosso
Ott, a “devastating blocker,” in the words of Owosso head coach Devin Pringle, was named a Flint Metro League second-teamer.
Alex Larner, Morrice
The guard was a first-team all-leaguer for the Orioles.
Keigan Ormes, Ovid-Elsie
Named to the all-MMAC second team, Ormes, a senior captain, has started on the offensive line the past two seasons and the center helped the Marauders’ offense rack up 1,580 yards in 2020.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Line
Jordan Converse, Morrice
The first-team all-leaguer posted 25 tackles and 4.5 sacks. He added 3.5 tackles for loss.
Evan Samson, Durand
Samson, a 6-5, 170-pound sophomore defensive end, racked up 40 tackles, including six sacks and 16 tackles for losses.
Jacob Burgess,
New Lothrop
The six-foot, 185-pound senior was named to the MMAC first team and has 3.5 sacks so far this season.
Kody Krupp, New Lothrop
Krupp was named to the MMAC second team. The senior has 42 tackles, including two sacks.
Linebackers
Scout Jones, Corunna
Jones registered 55 tackles and four interceptions for the Cavaliers. The Flint Metro League Stars Division second-teamer had 0ne sack, forced a fumble and recovered one.
Peyton Smith, Morrice
Smith, a senior outside linebacker, had 51 tackles with five going for loss. He added one sack and two interceptions.
Alec Mangino,
New Lothrop
Mangino, a first-team all-MMAC pick, led the Hornets in tackles (69) from his middle linebacking position. He had three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss and one interception.
Ryleigh Qualls, Chesaning
The senior linebacker had 60 tackles, including one sack. He was named to the MMAC second team.
Defensive Backs
Zach Hawes, Laingsburg
The first-team CMAC player had 35 tackles and one interception.
Carson Socia, Corunna
The senior was second-team all-Flint Metro League Stars Division, coming up with 30 tackles and three interceptions.
Parker White, Perry
The sophomore had 56 tackles and six pass breakups for the Ramblers. He was named second-team all-GLAC.
Isaac Hager, Durand
The Railroader senior was second-team MMAC as well as all-region. He allowed just six catches all season and had two interceptions.
Honorable
Mention Offense
Trenton Boisclair, Durand, QB
Garrett DeLau, Morrice, RB
Ted Worthington, Owosso, RB
Garret Mangino, New Lothrop, RB
Peyton Smith, Morrice, WR
Caden Aldrich, Byron, WR
DayShawn Bowman, Laingsburg, WR
Nolan Lange, Byron, WR
Noah Oszust, Owosso OL
Tyson Selbig, Perry, OL
Matt Johnson, Byron, OL
Karsten Hulett, Byron, OL
Ethan Coburn, Durand, OL
Honorable
Mention Defense
Matt Johnson, Byron, DE
Kevin Ley, Ovid-Elsie, DT
Max Spiess, Ovid-Elsie, NG
Colton Hubbard, Perry, DL
Landon Stoneman, Ovid-Elsie, LB
Wyatt Campbell, Durand, LB
Troy Bedell, Byron, LB
Eli Escamilla, Chesaning, LB
Jacob Orweller, Perry, DB
Caden Aldrich, Byron, DB
Devon Dietz, Morrice, DB
Ryan Bartholemew, Durand, DB
