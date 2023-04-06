SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Laingsburg junior guard Zander Woodruff, who was named Argus-Press All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season, has captured another post-season honor.
Woodruff was named to the Associated Press Division 3 boys basketball all-state squad on the first team, it was announced Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2 junior shooting guard, who scored a school-record 624 points this season and averaged 24.0 points per game, led Laingsburg to a 25-1 record as well as a Central Michigan Athletic Conference title, a district championship and a regional crown. The Wolfpack fell to Ecorse in the state quarterfinals, 57-46.
Woodruff finished the season with 77 3-pointers and averaged 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
New Lothrop senior guard Ty Kohlmann was named to the Associated Press all state second team. Among Kohlmann’s school records he set this past season were most points in a single season (591), highest scoring average (25.7 points per game) and most 3-pointers made (80). The Mid-Michigan Activities Conference MVP also averaged 3.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals this season.
