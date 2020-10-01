DAVISBURG — Ellie Feldpausch of Owosso captured first-team 2020 All-Flint Metro League golf distinction following Monday’s Flint Metro League Tournament at Springfield Oaks.
Feldpausch shot an 18-hole round of 97 to tie for 16th place. Teammate Kennedy Peplinski shot a 114 and earned all conference honorable mention honors. Jillian Bagwell shot 117. Owosso placed 10th overall.
Fenton’s Victoria Carnell shot 81 for medalist honors.
Fenton shot a 335 for first-place at the tournament and shared the overall Flint Metro League championship with Goodrich, which had placed first in the regular season.
