LAKE ISABELLA — The Chesaning girls golf team placed third at Thursday’s six-school Chippewa Hills Golf Tournament with a 457 score.
The Indians’ Taylor Gross shot 90 and earned medalist honors at The Pines Golf Course. Maggie Gross and KellyAnn Rodriguez followed, shooting 114 and 120, repsectively.
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart Academy won the event with a 421 total.
Chippewa Hills was second at 440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.