It remains to be seen if Spencer Torkelson will live up to the lofty expectations pinned on him by the Detroit Tigers’ brass when the organization selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft out of Arizona State
Whether “Tork” becomes a monster masher worthy of Frankenstein, or peters out shy of Cooperstown, he’s already made at least one ride-or-die fan-for-life in 12-year-old Laingsburg resident Devon Perez.
When Torkelson cranked his first-ever big league home run Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox — a 396-foot laser beam to left field — it was Perez who was there to reel it in.
He didn’t hold onto his little piece of history for very long, however. When the Tigers bullpen asked for the ball back, so Torkelson could have it for a memento, Perez consented without hesitation.
“After I heard it was his first home run ball in the MLB, I didn’t even think about it,” Perez said on Saturday, “I know I would want to have my home run back if I hit it too.
“It was just a privilege to be there,” Perez went on, “Just to even touch the ball … I was literally shaking, it was so exciting.”
It was about to get even more exciting.
Perez’s selfless generosity earned him and his father Jeremy a trip to the Tigers’ dugout after the game, where they met Torkelson and received a smorgasbord of swag, including a signed bat inscribed to Devon, thanking him, a signed ball, batting gloves, and ticket stubs from Torkelson’s debut.
Speaking to MLB.com beat reporter Jason Beck, Torkelson seemed favorably impressed by Perez.
“He’s a great person,” Torkelson said. “The bullpen asked, ‘Hey, can we have that ball?’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, sure.’ And he just tossed the ball. … I’m very thankful for him.”
The appreciation is mutual.
Miguel Cabrera has traditionally been Perez’s favorite player, but with Torkelson’s bat up on the mantle at home, it’s clear that it’s now an open competition between the two.
“Tork might be No. 1 now, if we’re being honest,” Jeremy Perez said. “The kids at school are calling (Devon) ‘Little Tork.’”
The whole home run saga was exceedingly serendipitous for the Perezes.
Generally speaking, seventh-graders aren’t able to make many weekday games with a 1:10 p.m. start time before school gets out for the summer. Devon, however, was there along with around 30 classmates and parents from Owosso’s Spring Vale Christian School on an honor roll rewards trip.
Once the Spring Vale contingent got to Comerica Park, they found themselves greeted by drizzly gloom, which, when combined with a seeming Red Sox blowout, chased many fans from the ballpark well before Torkelson’s seventh-inning shot. The Spring Vale contingent wound up sticking around, providing Perez and company with an object lesson in perservering through adversity.
Perez himself was only in position to field the homer after receiving a nudge from his father to head back down into the stands because some of his classmates were getting balls from the Tiger bullpen.
When Devon saw Torkelson barrel one, he kept Jeremy’s advice to not “ever run to where the ball is hit unless you can catch it in the air,” in mind. Instead, he played it on the bounce like the sometimes-shortstop he is. In replays of the homer he can briefly be seen scrambling down the sparsely populated stands to corral the carom.
Devon’s good fortune has left certain parties green with envy, namely his two brothers, fifth-grader Carlos and second-grader Isaac.
“Jealousy does not do it justice,” Jeremy Perez said. “Carlos was lamenting all night about what he would’ve done if he got the ball, how we should’ve held out for $5,000 and … oh my gosh.”
But Devon is obviously built differently.
“To try to profit from something that we didn’t necessarily earn, just because he happened to be lucky,” was never really on the table, Jeremy said.
Still, it’s fair to wonder if the home run ball will be worth something someday. Torkelson, 22, added another long ball to his tally Friday in a 2-1 win over Kansas City and has the highest slugging percentage on the team.
