HORTON —It’s hard to win the heavyweight title without taking a few punches along the way. That was the lesson the Laingsburg boys basketball team learned Monday night in its Division 3 regional semifinal matchup with Jonesville at Hanover-Horton High School.
The Wolfpack ranked No. 2 in the state in its class in the final Associated Press prep basketball poll largely because of it supreme dominance this season. Entering Monday, Laingsburg had gone 23-0 with an average margin of victory north of 30 points per game. Nobody had managed to stay within single-digits of the ‘Pack.
That changed vs. Jonesville. Laingsburg opened the game on a 9-0 run, but the the Comets hung around and hung around before ultimately falling, 61-54.
Despite coming under fire for perhaps the first time all season, the mood in the Wolfpack camp was fairly serene after the game.
“It was fun,” said Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill. “I mean we’ve been kind of waiting for this this year. … These guys (the Comets) really pressed us. It was a super physical game — probably too many fouls for our liking on both sides. … I was really proud of how the guys handled it.”
As is typically the case, the man doing the most to float the Laingsburg boat was southpaw guard Zander Woodruff, who lead all scorers with 32 points. The lanky junior drilled four 3-pointers, with three coming in the second half. He made 8 of 8 free throw attempts and spaced his points out evenly, with 17 coming in the first half and 15 in the back nine.
“Zander made a lot of shots,” Morrill said. “And made some shots where you’d sit on the bench and go, ‘Oh, Zander wait!’ and then go, ‘Good job.’ And that’s one of the things we love about him. He’s unique enough to make plays that other kids can’t make. Normally, it would be an ill-advised shot and then you go, ‘We needed that.’ “
The junior said Laingsburg was ready for war on Monday.
“We knew coming in it was going to be a battle and we haven’t had too many like this all year,” Woodruff said. “You know it was so much fun playing in this environment. It was loud in here and intense. But I loved it.”
Senior guard Jacob Essenberg added 12 points — including 10 in the second half — for the Wolfpack, while Ty Randall scored 10 points.
Essenberg said that Jonesville was not an easy out on Monday, largely due to the Comets’ shot-making chops, which necessitated defensive tweaks.
“They were hitting tough shots,” Essenberg said. “We made some adjustments and stepped up and zoned in on a couple players that were hitting the shots. … We would help off of (poorer shooters) and just guard the better shooters and better scorers. … We kind of handled it.”
Jonesville sank eight 3-pointers to Laingsburg’s seven, But Laingsburg sank 16 of 24 free throw attempts while Jonesville finished 10 of 18 from the charity stripe.
The Wolfpack made 10 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter, with Essenberg making 5 of 8 free throws in the final eight minutes and Randall sinking 4 of 6.
Morrill felt that his squad’s stoic performance at the line was indicative of its championship mettle.
“That’s clutch stuff, that’s senior leadership. We missed just a couple and we got put to the line a whole bunch,” Morrill said. “(The Comets) were trying to stop the clock immediately and foul once we got in the bonus. And there was a lot of composure by our guys to handle the ball with that kind of physical fouling and pressure and get to the line and do their job.”
After Laingburg’s opening 9-0 spurt, Jonesville got back into things with a five-point swing late in the first quarter. Jaxson Phifer’s drilled a 3-pointer, then Jonesville got a steal and Brady Wright put it in for two. The Comets were down just 13-8 after one quarter and 24-16 at halftime.
Phifer would finish with 17 points, making half of Jonesville’s triples, while Wright tallied 13.
Laingsburg was able to expand its lead to 16 late in the third quarter, but Jonesville wouldn’t go away.
It seemed as though the Wolfpack may have finally found a checkmate after Randall’s 3-point play with 4:03 left and Zander Woodruff’s 3-pointer from the wing with 3:09 left, which put the team up 54-39, but no.
The Comets kept fighting and closed to within, 57-53, capping a ferocious rally with a 3-pointer coming at 1:11 to play.
Time was running short by that point, however, and Laingsburg’s free throw shooting was ultimately able to keep Jonesville at bay.
Morrill was asked if his team feels the pressure of being undefeated at this time of the season.
“I hope so,” Morrill said with a laugh. “We love it. Why not? Yeah, that’s what we’re playing for and so — the more pressure, the bigger the stage, the brighter the lights, we’ve talked about it all year, that’s what we want.”
The Wolfpack will be back in action Wednesday, facing off against Michigan Center (18-7) at 7 p.m. The Cardinals finished second in the Cascades Conference this year before knocking off league champ Napoleon in their district final. On Monday, they defeated Leslie, 67-61.
CHASING HISTORY
Laingsburg will try to capture its first regional boys basketball title since 2013 on Wednesday. That was the season former head coach Greg Mitchell led the Wolfpack to the Class C state title game only to fall to Flint Beecher by one point, 40-39, while coming up empty-handed on its final possession. Laingsburg has yet to win a boys state basketball title.
Mitchell, now the head coach at Hope College, was on hand Monday to watch the Wolfpack win its 24th straight game of the season.
The Wolfpack have won just three regional boys basketball championships in school history — those coming in 1997, 2001 and 2013.
TOP THREE STILL ALIVE
The top three ranked teams in Division 3 all won regional semifinals Monday. In addition to Laingsburg’s win, No. 1 ranked Detroit Loyola defeated New Haven, 50-43, at Detroit Edison, and No. 3-ranked Flint Beecher topped Cass City, 57-33, at Unionville-Sebewaing.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Jacob Essenberg 3 5-8 12, Eli Woodruff 2 0-0 4, Cam Ballard 1 0-1 3, Ty Randall 3 3-5 10, Zander Woodruff 10 8-8 32, Brayden Thomas 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 16-24 61.
JONESVILLE SCORING: Jaxson Phifer 6 1-1 17, Brady Wright 6 0-1 13. Totals 18 10-18 54.
