BYRON — Sunday was a gloomy day across Mid-Michigan. The rain never seemed to let up.
It was raining at around 5:30 p.m. in the evening, when race officials at Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn decided, 74 laps into the NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 the track was hosting, to hit pause on the event until noon today. It was raining in the hours preceding the race’s scheduled 2:30 p.m. start time, causing a 1 hour, 43 minute delay.
And it was raining at 7:30 a.m. in the morning, when Byron area residents lined the village streets to bid farewell to their favorite son, NASCAR driver Erik Jones, as he headed out to MIS looking to become the first Michigan native to win a cup series race at the state’s most prestigious speedway.
All that precipitation may have made driving north of 100 miles per hour on slick tires an ultimately unfeasible proposal in Brooklyn Sunday, but it sure didn’t keep Byronites from showing Jones their love.
Whether hunkered down under umbrellas and awnings or kitted out in ponchos, Jones’ fans were out in force early in the a.m.
Jones, escorted by firetrucks, participated in a small procession through the village center, briefly disembarking to wave to the crowd, before heading off to do his hometown proud at MIS.
After Jones’ departure, a number of his well-wishers remained congregated for the second annual “Jones Boy Jamboree” — a celebratory event that owes it’s name to NASCAR Hall of Fame announcer Ken Squier who dubbed Erik “that Jones boy” once upon a time.
The waterlogged conditions put the kibosh on some of the outdoor activities planned for the jamboree — a fishing derby, cornhole and various kids games were axed — but a breakfast at the Masonic Lodge was held after Jones’ departure, and there was a watch party planned for FireKeepers 400 at the Dam Twist.
The Jones Boy Jamboree was organized by Punkie Prestonise of Byron.
She was one of many on hand Sunday morning hoping for an odds-defying victory.
“No Michigan driver has ever won there before, so I’m just hoping for a victory,” Prestonise said.
Denny Hamlin entered the Firekeepers 400 as the favorite with +600 odds, while Jones, who in 22 NASCAR Cup Series this season has four top 10 finishes, came in at +1250. When Sunday’s rain delay was called Jones sat in a none-too-shabby fifth-place.
Thus far in his Cup career Jones has managed three wins — one at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2018 at Daytona, and two at the Southern 500 held annually at Darlington Speedway in South Carolina (in 2019 and 2022).
Speaking to NBCSports on Saturday, Jones stated that a win at MIS would be worth more than any other win.
“Obviously those races are huge and career-defining moments, at least for me, but winning at home, I take a lot of pride being from here,” Jones said.
If Jones were to make a come-from-behind run when the FireKeepers 400 resumes later today, it would be the second major milestone he will have marked within the past week — the 27-year-old was married to the former Holly Shelton (an ex-racer herself in the midget and sprint car circuits) on Friday.
In a Friday post on the platform formerly known as Twitter, the now Holly Jones enthused that she “couldn’t have asked for a better day” or a “better life partner.”
A win for Jones at MIS would not only be a personal thrill, it would also ensure that he and his No. 43 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club (formerly Richard Petty Motorsports) would make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, which begin Sept. 3 at Darlington. He is currently ranked 23rd in the standings.
Win or lose, rain or shine, Jones’ legacy in his hometown is already golden and it reaches beyond the track.
The Erik Jones Foundation was founded in 2021 in support of efforts to encourage early cancer detection, promote childhood reading and advocate for animal welfare. The foundation has made significant contributions to the Melanoma Research Foundation, in memory of his father, Dave Jones, who died from the cancer in 2016.
His “#READwithErik” program has literacy-promoting events for children at various Cup Series stops. In March he donated a book vending machine to his grammar school alma mater, Byron Area Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.