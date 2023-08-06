BYRON — Sunday was a gloomy day across Mid-Michigan. The rain never seemed to let up.

It was raining at around 5:30 p.m. in the evening, when race officials at Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn decided, 74 laps into the NASCAR Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400 the track was hosting, to hit pause on the event until noon today. It was raining in the hours preceding the race’s scheduled 2:30 p.m. start time, causing a 1 hour, 43 minute delay.

