WEBBERVILLE — Sophomore Piper White ran 14th in 21 minutes, 42.15 seconds to lead the Ovid-Elsie girls to a fourth-place team finish at the nine-school Webberville Happy Acres Invitational.
The Marauders scored 110 points and trailed Pewamo-Westphalia (30), Sparta (64) and Leslie (71).
Alexis Spitzley finished 19th for O-E in 22:18.22. Teammates Clarissa Baese (23rd, 23:11.99) , Madison Thornton (24th, 23:25.74) and Kaia Spiess (25th, 23:36.41) rounded out the team scoring.
Rathka 15th at Early Burg
LAINGSBURG — Sophomore Emily Rathka finished 15th in 22:22.1 and the Laingsburg girls cross country team finished sixth out of 10 schools at Friday’s Early Burg Invitational.
The Wolfpack scored 138 points as a team. Holt was first with 67 and Grand Ledge was second with 68. Durand was 10th with 297.
Other Laingsburg scorers were Madison Phillips (20th, 22:43.9), Addison Rusz (21st, 22:46.9), Evelyn Logghe (24th, 22:59) and Kathryn Sagyar (77th, 27:33.1).
Elizabeth Beland led Durand, running 45th (24:49.5). Gwendolyn Bell (80th, 27:53.6), Paige McPherson (91st, 29:44.5), Madison Dennis (101st, 32:09.8) and Rachel McPherson (102nd, 32:41.6) rounded out the Railroaders’ scoring.
Powell 16th at Webberville
WEBBERVILLE — Ovid-Elsie sophomore Clay Powell ran 16th in 18:24.24 and the Marauder boys placed eighth out of 14 teams at Saturday’s Webberville Happy Acres Invitational.
Ovid-Elsie scored 231 points as a team. Sparta was first with 46, while Pewamo-Westphalia took second with 81.
James Kelly of Ovid-Elsie ran 30th in 19:18.24. Joshua Miller of the Marauders finished 40th in 20:17.86. Ryan Gavenda was 45th in 20:42.65 and Gunner McCreery ran 48th in 20:51.69.
Devereaux leads Laingsburg
LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg freshman Noah Devereaux ran 13th in 18:05.3 and the Wolfpack finished eighth at Friday’s Early Burg Invitational.
Laingsburg scored 205 points in the nine-school competition. Capital Homeschool was first with 49.
Aden Baynes of Laingsburg finished 43rd (20:01.1) while teammates Felix Ramirez (49th, 20:15.3), James Foltz (57th, 20:44.0) and Logan Robinson (71st, 21:31.5) rounded out the Wolfpack scoring.
Durand did not have an official team score since it did not field the required five runners.
But the Railroaders were led individually by Dane Songer (50th, 20:16.9).
