NEW LOTHROP — Carson Hersch of New Lothrop has repeated as The Argus-Press All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The senior, becoming the school’s first two-time boys cross country All-Stater, placed fourth at the 2020 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 Finals Nov. 7 in 16 minutes, 13.6 seconds. Hersch, who ran third in the state last season, was unbeaten as a senior entering the state meet last week.
Hersch said he battled a side cramp at about the 2-mile mark, but was still happy with his effort.
“I thought it went pretty well considering the circumstances,” Hersch said. “I would have liked to have done better, but after all I’m pleased with it because I’m the first two-time All-State runner from New Lothrop. That was my goal.”
In 2018, Hersch shattered a school record that had stood for more than a quarter of a century. Last year, he bettered it with a school record time of 15:46.4. This season, he beat his mark twice within a week.
Hersch ran 15:39.6 to win the Spartan Invitational in Webberville Sept. 26. He then clocked 15:30.8 at the Shepherd Bluejay Invitational Oct. 3.
“It wasn’t necessarily a peak, but I was just feeling really, really good at that moment,” Hersch said. “There were a lot of guys that I could push with and a lot of competition.”
Hersch also won a Division 3 regional title at DeWitt in 16:01.18 and reigned as the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference individual champion, placing first in all three league jamborees.
“Carson is a dedicated and determined runner,” New Lothrop coach Vera Root said. “He set goals for himself year after year, then worked hard to make them happen. He has had an amazing six years with us, each year better than the last!”
Hersch said while his 15:30.8 time was an individual highlight to remember, his proudest achievement was the Hornets making the state meet as a team.
“That hasn’t been done in a really long time and I thought we did a really good job down (at Michigan International Speedway),” he said. “We finished higher than we ever have before. That’s probably one of the happiest moments we’ve had throughout the season — just how we have had such a good team … I consider my cross country team as more like a family — everybody there is your friend.”
New Lothrop finished third at the regionals and reigned as outright MMAC champions, winning all three jamborees. The Hornets were 12th at MIS, scoring 364 points. Besides Hersch, New Lothrop was supported by senior Drew Kohlmann (62nd, 17:17.11), sophomore Cole Yaros (114th, 17:55.55), sophomore Ryan Heslip (155th, 18:21.53) and junior Jason Weber ( 190th, 18:53.41).
Hersch said he has not yet decided what college he will attend but has had several offers fom colleges — schools such as Michigan State, Saginaw Valley State, Wayne State and Hope College.
2020 Argus-Press Boys All-Area Cross Country Team
Runner of the Year
Carson Hersch, New Lothrop
The senior re-broke his own school-record time twice this fall and became the first two-time All-Stater in New Lothrop boys cross country history. Hersch, who owns the school record time of 15:30.8, placed fourth at the Division 3 state finals. He was a regional and MMAC individual champion and led the Hornets to a best-ever 12th-place team finish at the state meet.
First Team
Caleb Rivers, Morrice
Rivers, a senior, captured All-State honors for the second year in a row, placing 21st at the Division 4 state finals in 17:27.6. He was fourth at the regionals, sixth at the Greater Lansing Invitational and second at the GAC Championships. Rivers clocked a season-best time of 16:48.6.
^
Levi Maier, Chesaning
Maier, a sophomore, finished 54th at the Division 3 finals in 17:13.3, a season best. Maier finished 15th at regionals (17:31.1) and was a first-team MMAC runner.
Drew Kohlmann, New Lothrop
Kohlmann, a senior, ran 62nd at the Division 3 finals in 17:17.2. He was 12th at regionals. Kohlmann clocked a season-best time of 16:55 and was a first-teamer in the MMAC.
Lucas Woodruff, Laingsburg
Woodruff finished 65th at the Division 3 state finals, clocking 17:18.0. The senior ran 10th at regionals in DeWitt in a season-best time of 17:07.0.
Mason Warner, Corunna
Warner placed 104th at the Division 2 state finals, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 17:25.7. Warner’s season-best time was 16:36.4 at the Flint Metro League Championships. He was a first-teamer in the Flint Metro Stars Division. He was 12th at regionals (16:58.8).
Second Team
Cole Yaros, New Lothrop
Yaros, a sophomore, finished 114th at the state finals in 17:55.5. Yaros recorded a season-best time of 17:20.5 at the Shephered Bluejay Invitational. He was a first-teamer in the MMAC.
Logan Roka, Corunna
The sophomore placed 159th at the Division 2 finals (18:02.1). His season best time was 17:05.2 — which netted him 14th place at the regionals in DeWitt.
Aiden Campbell, Morrice
The senior ran 35th at the Division 4 state finals in 17:54.27. Campbell clocked a season-best time of 17:37.0. He was ninth at the Division 4 regionals (18:10.2).
Ethan Smith, Perry
The senior recorded a season-best time of 17:46.3. He placed 28th at the Division 3 regionals (18:31.4) and ran 13th at the Greater Lansing Cross Country Championships.
Ryan Heslip, New Lothrop
Heslip placed 155th at the Division 3 finals when he ran 18:21.6. He clocked a season-best time of 17:48.5. He was 21st at regionals (18:04.3).
Honorable Mention:
Owen Doerner, Morrice
Jason Weber, New Lothrop
Miguel Ramirez, Laingsburg
Calvin Cody, Corunna
Benjamin Hinkley, Perry
Nathaniel Cochrane, Perry
Kalon Boilore, Corunna
Caleb Clark, Laingsburg
Nick Hormann, Byron
Jaden James, Chesaning
Addison James, Chesaning
