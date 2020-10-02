MORRICE — Morrice defeated visiting Burton Bendle 23-25, 25-8, 25-21, 25-10 Thursday to rise to a 3-1 record on the season.
Macy BeGole and Kaylee McGowan each racked up four aces for the Orioles. Maddie Diebler had four kills and Emma Valentine had three kills while joining Katelyn Allen with three blocks.
Ally Colthorp led the defense with six digs while Abi Beem contributed seven assists. Kenzie Doerner had four assists.
Byron tops C-A
BYRON — Ally Glass had six kills and Maddie Davis added five kills to lift Byron past Flint Carman-Ainsworth 25-23, 25-21, 25-13 Thursday.
Pearl Schmidt had 15 assists for the Eagles, now 6-3-2 overall.
Kylee Wolanin dealt three ace serves for Byron. Jaden Zakoor had eight digs.
