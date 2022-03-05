Alexis Miller led all scorers with 19 points for the Hornets (16-6). She also had four steals. Marissa Rombach added six points and Ashlynn Orr had five rebounds.
“I felt the biggest difference in the game was that they got most of the 50/50 balls, we gave up too many second chance points,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “We have a young squad who will be hungry next season and they will put in the work to get better this offseason.”
Reese (18-4) advanced to the regional semifinals next week against St. Charles. Aydan Dalak had 17 points for the Rockets.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Bruff 1 1-2 3, Rombach 2 0-0 6, Orr 2 0-2 4, Miller 6 5-5 19, Wheeler 0 2-2 2. Totals 11 8-11 34.
