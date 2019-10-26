REESE —Chesaning went 2-1 Thursday at the Reese quad.
The Indians lost to Reese 25-13, 20-25, 25-15 and beat Otisville LakeVille 26-25, 23-25, 25-14 and Durand 25-22, 25-18, 15-13.
Karissa Ferry had 16 kills and 11 blocks for the Indians, while Sidnee struck added 19 kills. Claire Greenfelder had 16 kills and Liz Coon recorded 28 assists. Lauren Schirle had 43 digs.
