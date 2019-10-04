CORUNNA — Williamston defeated Corunna, 118-67 Thursday at Olmsted Pool.
Allyson Vowell placed first for the Cavaliers in the 500-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly.
Marissa Jackson placed second for the Cavs in the 200 free and 100 backstroke. Corunna also received individual runner-up finishes from Piper LePino (200 individual medley), Amara Jackson (diving) and Jade Evans (500 free).
