PERRY — Playing on their home court for the final time, Perry’s five seniors went out as winners.
The Ramblers needed five sets, but outlasted Lesie 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11 Tuesday.
Sophomore Lorraine Tharnish and junior Elaina Crowe each powered nine kills for Perry, while junior libero Elaine Fisher delivered 24 digs.
Perry had to overcome the loss of sophomore middle hitter Paige Bigelow, who injured her leg in the second set. But Ramblers head coach Sarah Stevens said that junior middle hitter Lydia Polasky did a nice job filling in for Bigelow, who sat on the sidelines with crutches for the remainder of the match.
Perry led 11-10 in the fifth set before Crowe served up two aces to make it a 13-10. The teams traded the next two points and Tharnish put away a kill that Leslie could not return.
Liz Poirier, a senior outside hitter for the Ramblers, said Perry had no lulls in the final set.
“I think the key to victory in our fifth set was the drive of all of my teammates in pushing for every point — and not looking at our past mistakes — but looking forward to the next point,” Poirier said.
Poirier called it an “emotional night,” and it began with the pre-game Senior Night ceremony. All five seniors — Poirier, Kaylee Konecny, Kyah Ribble, Madelynn DeJarlais and Tayleigh Schrauben — were introduced along with their parents. The underclassman read letters over the microphone to different seniors on the squad.
“It really got to the emotional part of me,” Poirier said. “I think it made the game a lot more special to me.
“I thought we played probably the best we’ve ever done as a team. Everybody worked together really well. And I thought that everybody gave the best that they could.”
DeJarlais, a captain like Poirier and the right-side hitter, said Perry maintained its poise under pressure.
“I’m very proud of how we played,” DeJarlais said. “We didn’t crumble under pressure. It’s a mental game. (Stevens) reminded us (heading into the fifth set) to keep our mind in the game and stay motivated and stay dedicated to every point — whether it be at the beginning of the game or the last.”
Leslie started out fast, building a 10-4 lead in the first set and eventually won 25-21.
Perry, getting several kills from Bigelow and Crowe, built a 16-3 lead in the second. It was 22-13 Perry when Bigelow was injured and slowly helped off the floor, favoring her right leg while hobbling off.
The teams split the third and fourth sets to set up the winner-take-all fifth.
“It was emotional — it was Senior Night and one of our players went down,” Stevens said. “(Bigelow) leads our team in kills and that was kind of emotional. I had my other middle (Polasky) come in right away and she did an awesome job. I think the team did a great job with the change.
“It was not a normal night for us. Throughout the season, my team has gotten so much better.”
PERRY def. LESLIE
21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25, 15-11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Perry — Lorraine Tarnish 9, Elaina Crowe 9.
Digs: Perry — Elaine Fisher 24.
Records: Perry — 2-5 GLAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.