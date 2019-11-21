Corunna’s Dylan Briggs continued his hot start to the college wrestling season, finishing second at Saturday’s Trine Invitational in Indiana.
Briggs went 3-1 in the 165-pound bracket for Olivet College. He recorded a pin and two decision victories to reach the final, where he lost on a late takedown in the second period to Sam Gross of John Caroll University, 6-4.
Olivet teammate Jerry Hall, a Byron alumnus, nearly made it an all-Comet final at 165. He had a first-round bye, then won 10-4 and 12-3 to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Gross, 6-3.
Cole Hersch, a former state champion from New Lothrop, also wrestled for the Comets in the tournament. He pinned his first opponent in the 157-pound bracket before falling 7-4 in the second round.
WRESTLING
Megan Vondrasek, Adrian College (Owosso) — The freshman went 2-2 Sunday at the Missouri Valley Open. She lost her opening match, but rebounded for a pair of wins in the consolation bracket.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, Michigan-Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault had eight points in just 11 minutes Nov. 14 during a 72-59 loss to Eastern Michigan. He had seven points and three rebounds Saturday against Indiana University East, a 77-74 loss.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage scored three points in 22 minutes Saturday in a 73-59 loss to Madonna. He also had one steal.
Greg Mitchell, Hope College head coach (Laingsburg) — The Flying Dutchmen improved to 2-0 with a 66-57 victory Nov. 13 over Benedictine (Illinois).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Madison Birchmeier, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Corunna) — Birchmeier played 26 minutes off the bench, scoring two points with four rebounds, two steals and two assists Saturday in a 66-64 loss to Siena Heights.
Cierra Cole, Northwood University (Durand) — Cole played six minutes and recorded one assist in Saturday’s 72-64 loss to Lewis. She went 0-for-3 from the floor.
Leah Clough, Jackson College (Corunna) — Had one point, four rebounds and three assists Saturday as Jackson beat up Owens Community College 101-75. She was o-for-4 from the field and split a pair of free throws.
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — In a bit of a role reversal, Witt started in a 81-76 win Nov. 14 against Owens Community College. Hill played off the bench; both went 0-for-1 from the field.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley finished 149th in 26 minutes, 45 seconds Saturday as Olivet competed in the NCAA Division III regional in Grand Rapids.
FOOTBALL
Gabe Luce, Wisconsin Lutheran College (Chesaning) — Luce caught three passes for 69 yards and hauled in a 44-yard touchdown in the second quarter as WLC fell 28-21 to Concordia (Wisconsin) Saturday. Luce also returned one punt for 23 yards.
Jack Lawrence, Alma College (Byron) — Lawrence had a team-high eight tackles as the Scots wrapped up the season with a 46-0 rout Saturday of Finlandia. The senior, who had 42 tackles and two fumble recoveries this season, finished his career with 61 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
Taylor Jackson, Kalamazoo College (Corunna) — Jackson started at linebacker and recorded eight tackles in Saturday’s season-ending 29-3 loss to Trine. Jackson led the Hornets in tackles this year with 89 and added a fumble recovery and one interception. A junior, Jackson will likely be a big piece of the Kalamazoo defense in 2020.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Annese’s Bulldogs drew a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II playoffs and will await the winner of Saturday’s matchup between fifth-seeded Indianapolis and No. 4 seed Central Missorui. Ferris, the No. 1 seed in Super Region 3, will host the winner at 1 p.m. Nov. 30.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 23-6 loss to Florida.
Gage Palus, Adrian College (Ovid-Elsie) — Palus recorded one tackle in Saturday’s 42-7 loss to Hope College.
Louden Newbury, Northwood University (Owosso) — Newbury was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 34-21 loss to Michigan Tech.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn had three tackles, including one for a 7-yard loss, in the win over Northwood.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes started at tight end in Saturday’s 33-23 loss to Davenport. He didn’t see any looks in the passing game.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller and the Pioneers made it all the way to the NJCAA Division III championship game, where they fell 2-0 Sunday to Brookhaven College. Tuller played in the final, as well as victories last week in the quarterfinals and semifinals. She recorded a shot on goal Nov. 14 against Howard Community College in the quarters, won 2-1 by Delta in double overtime. The Pioneers beat Nassau Community College Friday on penalty kicks to advance to the championship.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris recorded seven kills and seven digs Wednesday as MSU fell in five sets to rival Michigan. She had five kills and seven digs Saturday as Michigan State fell on the road to Wisconsin, and recorded four kills and six digs in a Nov. 13 loss to Nebraska.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had five kills and one assist Saturday in the Lakers’ 3-0 loss to Northern Michigan. She had one kill, two digs and two blocks in Friday’s loss to Michigan Tech.
