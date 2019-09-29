DURAND — Durand finished Saturday what it started Friday night and beat Chesaning for the first time since 1983 — downing the Indians 44-32 in a game that had been postponed due to lightning.
The Railroaders — up 36-26 with 10 minutes, 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter when play was stopped Friday — scored on its first possession Saturday morning. Tyler Purdy’s 37-yard gain to the Chesaning 5 put Durand in striking distance. And Purdy scored on 2-yard scamper with 4:48 left while adding a 2-point run.
Chesaning responded with quarterback Trent Devereaux’s 1-yard TD keeper with 2:33 left but the conversion failed.
The Indians got the ball back as Adrian Esquivel recovered an onside kick but Durand then ran out the clock.
Durand (3-2, 2-2 MMAC) overcame a 13-0 deficit on Friday, scoring 30 straight points in the second quarter for a 30-13 lead.
Brock Holek scored on TD runs of 81 and 49 yards while Purdy had scoring runs of 36 and 2 yards. Kyle Winslow and Jacob Lockhart also had a touchdown runs and Chandler Cleveland had a key interception in the first half.
Durand’s fullbacks combined to rush for 300 yards and four TDs. Purdy rushed for 158 yards and two scores on 12 carries while Holek ran for 142 yards and two scores on nine carries.
“This is the best response to adversity we’ve had all season,” said Durand coach Rick Winbigler. “Our fullbacks, Tyler Purdy and Brock Holek, were our home run hitters. They were able to get past the first line and get into the open field and do what they do best.”
Devereaux rushed 17 times for 92 yards and two TDs for Chesaning. The Indian quarterback completed 10 of 28 passes for 123 yards and one TD, a 54-yarder to Matt Warby. Nick Fowler rushed five times for 60 yards and Adam Kulhanek had an 85-yard kick -off return for touchdown The Indians fell to 2-3 and 1-3 in the MMAC.
Will Duranso had nine tackles for Chesaning. Brenden Quackenbush had seven stops including two for losses.
Holek said the key to the win was Durand’s offensive line.
“It was really good blocking up front and everyone just did their assignments,” Holek said of his 81 yard scoring run. “There was an open hole. It was the whole line including the tight ends, all 11 guys.”
New Lothrop 41, Ovid-Elsie 0
ELSIE — In another game resumed Saturday after being stopped in the first quarter Friday due to lightning, New Lothrop stayed unbeaten with a 41-0 win over Ovid-Elsie.
Avery Moore rushed for 149 yards including TD runs of 66 and 3 yards on eight carries for New Lothrop. Moore also completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and one TD. New Lothrop (5-0, 4-0 MMAC) also featured Dylan Shaydik’s 34-yard TD grab and Cam Orr’s 42 yards rushing on eight carries.
New Lothrop owned the advantage in rushing yardage, 274-57, and first downs, 19-7.
Alec Mangino had six tackles for the Hornets.
Ovid-Elsie was lowered to 2-3 and 2-2 in the MMAC.
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Laingsburg 6
PEWAMO — Pewamo-Westphalia dominated Laingsburg 49-6 Saturday despite a nearly 24-hour weather delay.
Game details were not available at the time of publishing.
The Wolfpack fell to 3-2 and 2-2 in the CMAC standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.