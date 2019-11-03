MONTROSE — Durand’s football team lost 57-20 to Montrose Saturday afternoon in a first-round Division 6 playoff game.
The Railroaders got touchdown runs from Brock Holek, on an eight-yard jaunt, and Tyler Purdy, on a five-yard burst. Trenton Boisclair also threw a scoring pass to Chandler Cleveland with Boisclair running in the two-point conversion.
But Durand coach Rick Winbigler said the game got away from his team.
“We were within 14-12 and then, things out of our hands, got out of control,” Winbigler said. “Montrose is a good team and we respect them a lot. There isn’t much more I want to say.”
Durand, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2009, saw its season end with a 5-5 record. Montrose improved to 9-1.
