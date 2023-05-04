CHESANING — It was a clean sweep for the Chesaning track teams Wednesday.
In the boys competition, the Indians delivered wins over Byron (127-8), Mt. Morris (113-18), Montrose (108-29) and Webbervile (118-13).
Levi Maier delivered solo wins in the 400-meter dash (53.90), the 800 run (2:16.26) and the 3200 run (11:02.35) while Reese Greenfelder was first in the 200 dash (23.19) and discus (137-3).
Also placing first individually for Chesaning were Zach Harlan (100 dash, 11.53), Caleb Walker (110 hurdles, 15.57), Dominick Hernandez (300 hurdles, 43.77), Eric Barancik (high jump, 5-10), Alec Fowler (pole vault, 10-0) and Codey Harlan (long jump, 18-11.75).
Too, the Indians won three of the four relays.
Cal Fraiser, Jaylen Anderson, Codey Harlan and Zach Harlan won the 4x100 relay (45.51); Greenfelder, Anderson, Caleb Walker and Zach Harlan won the 4x200 relay (1:33.81); and Barancik, Blake Hoerner, Cole Maier and Zachary Garno won the 4x400 relay (3:48.25).
The Chesaning girls were victorious over Byron (115-18), Mt. Morris (117-6), Montrose (122-1) and Webberville (90-33).
Gwen Maike posted victories in the 100 hurdles (17.74), the 300 hurdles (54.34) and the 200 dash (28.24).
Other first-place solo performers for Chesaning were Makayla Reiber (400 dash, 1:04.93), Hannah Oakes (800 run, 2:44.08), Taylor Bailey (1600 run, 6:41.08), Kyla Jackson (shot put, 31-8.5), Haley Garno (discus, 80-5) and Keyra Garcia (pole vault, 8-0).
Chesaning won the 4x400 relay with Reiber, Maike, Bailey and Oakes running 4:42.94.
Byron’s Karsyn Dix won the 3200 run (15:47.85).
The Eagles also won the 4x800 relay with Dix, Hayden Green, Jada Johncox and Raven Paris (13:31.93).
Laingsburg teams fare 2-1
LAINGSBURG — Both Laingsburg track and field contingents went 2-1 in CMAC battles Wednesday at home.
The Laingsburg boys topped Portland St. Patrick (106-29) and Dansville (74-62) but lost to Pewamo-Westphalia (86-51).
Firsts for the Wolfpack were recorded by Jack Borgman (pole vault, 14-0) and Mitchell George (high jump, 5-10).
The Laingsburg girls defeated Portland St. Patrick (66-61) and Dansville (115-9) but lost to Pewamo-Westphalia (99-33).
Wolfpack distance runner Emily Rathka won both the 1600-meter run (6:04.20) and the 3200 run (13:09.86).
Madison Phillips won the pole vault at 8-6.
BOYS GOLF
Durand knocks off MMAC leader Byron
BYRON — Durand’s boys golf squad knocked off the MMAC golf frontrunner and did it by 38 strokes Wednesday.
The Railroaders shot 188 while Byron carded a 226 at Willow Brook.
Kyle Stroub led the way for Durand, sharing medalist honors with a 45. Mason Pancheck shot 46 while Connor Hovis carded 47 and Kwin Knapp added a 50.
Durand moved into a share of third place in the MMAC standings with Chesaning and New Lothrop. Ovid-Elsie is currently second.
“This is our third straight match win and second conference win of 30 strokes or more,” said Durand coach Dave Inman. “I’m very proud of how hard the team prepared for today.”
Tiebreaker goes
against Owosso
OWOSSO — Owosso battled Lake Fenton to a 181-181 tie Wednesday at Owosso Country Club but the Trojans lost on a tiebreaker.
After the four scores were recorded for each team, the winner was determined by the fifth-man score for each team and Lake Fenton was two strokes better.
Owosso’s Jon Mazza sank a team-low 43. Teammate Ryan Dahl shot 44 while Owen Feldpausch and Hunter Babcock each shot 47s.
Owosso returns to action next Wednessday vs. Corunna.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goodrich 8, Owosso 0
OWOSSO — Owosso senior goalkeeper Lily Usher made 13 saves and is now 44 saves away from setting the MHSAA career saves record.
Owosso dropped an 8-0 outcome to visiting Goodrich Wednesday.
“We have been going through a rough patch recently against some tough opposition,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird. “Our team had difficulty finding a first-half spark but came out with an aggressive second half start.”
Mallory Dennis, Kara Yerrick and Olivia Savage all turned in strong efforts for Owosso, the coach said.
SOFTBALL
Owosso hands Clio
first Metro loss, 10-7
OWOSSO — Owosso handed Clio its first Flint Metro League loss, 10-7, in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Danica Dwyer batted 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Trojans. Emily Pumford also batted 3-for-4 while Kylee Nesbit batted 2-for-3 with her first home run and three RBI. Jamie Maier also drove in three runs and had a double.
Audri Hrncharik was the winning pitcher. She gave up 11 hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Clio won the nightcap, 4-3. The Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 4-2 lead.
Dwyer took the loss, permitting nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts. She gave up two earned runs.
“This was her best outing of the season,” said Owosso coach JoEllen Smith.
Dwyer also batted 2-for-2 while Lexi Hemker swung 2-for-4 and Nesbit batted 1-for-3 with a double.
Both teams made three errors.
Clio is now 13-1 in the Flint Metro while Owosso stands 5-9 in league play.
BASEBALL
Durand, Byron split
DURAND — Durand won the first game, 13-1, but Byron bounced back to win the nightcap, 11-6 Wednesday.
Bryce Ritter was the Game 2 winner for the Eagles. He struck out seven and worked the first 6 1/3 innings.
Dawson Kaars and Jayden Panula each laced two hits for the Eagles in the nightcap with Panula driving in two runs. One of his hits was a double.
Both teams made eight errors in Game 2 with Byron outhitting the Railroaders, 6-5.
