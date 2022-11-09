GENESEE — On election night, it was a landslide volleyball victory for New Lothrop their regional semifinal match against Genesee High.
The Hornets swept the Wolves, 25-10, 25-5, 25-6, while dominating from the service line and at the net.
Senior Avery Krupp, in particular, had a spectacular night — serving 11 aces and drilling nine kills. Teammate Marissa Rombach, a junior outside hitter, also logged nine kills as New Lothrop earned a spot in Thursday’s 6 p.m. Division 3 regional championship game at Genesee.
New Lothrop (34-11-3) will do battle against No. 8-ranked Cass City, looking for its first regional crown since 2015.
First-year varsity coach Jill Severn said her team played solid volleyball on Tuesday, but can expect a much stiffer test against the Red Hawks.
“We played well, we didn’t make a lot of mistakes and the kids played hard,” Severn said. “Sometimes it was hard to keep up the intensity. The next one will be tough … We’re going to have to bring our top game.”
As noted, the Hornets’ hard serves had the Wolves on their heels most of the night. Genesee struggled to return the well-placed blasts and the New Lothrop offense, triggered by senior setter Taylor Moore, seemed to operate on all cylinders.
Krupp, who served the final four points of set two, said the key to effective serving is confidence.
“I felt pretty good and I felt pretty confident today,” Krupp said.
When asked what part of the Hornets’ game she was most happy with, Krupp said it was just the way the team picked up steam as the match progressed.
“Honestly, I’m happy with just how we adapted tonight,” Krupp said. “I feel like at first we kind of started slow but then we progressed and worked well as a team. We want to beat the next team and just keep progressing from there.”
Rombach said the Hornets have found a postseason groove and want to keep it rolling Thursday.
“We want to make it as far as we can. Our goal is obviously states but we get once step closer to that with each game,” she said.
Kills by Carley Martin and Krupp gave the Hornets a 2-0 lead in set three and quickly the lead ballooned to 5-1 and 20-3 with a kill by Rombach. The Hornets got the match point on a Genesee hitting error and it was over.
