LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg took some early-season lumps, but it might be paying off. The Wolfpack outshot Lansing Eastern 40-0 Tuesday en route to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory.
The nonconference victory lifted Laingsburg to 4-4 overall. The Wolfpack stand 3-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference, one game behind front-running Lansing Christian.
Senior Lorna Strieff was half the problem for the Quakers, scoring four goals for the winning side. Adding one goal apiece were teammates Libby Zukatis, Desire Knoblauch, Grace Elfring and Dakota Ballard.
“We were focusing on just that — controlling the ball, possessing the ball and just connecting passes,” Strieff said. “Sometimes we tend to do a big boot when it’s not necessary. We just wanted to focus on passing the ball and moving it up the field in a controlled way. And our forwards mainly were concentrating on cutting inside and trying to get the goal at the top of the 18.”
Lansing Eastern (0-6) has not scored a goal this season.
Strieff, now with a team-leading eight goals this spring, scored two of Laingsburg’s three first-half goals; one came off a rebound and another was from the left side of the goal. Zukatis, a junior, also scored.
The 3-0 lead at halftime could have easily been more, as one Laingsburg shot bounced off the crossbar, straight down and a few inches away from the goal line. The Wolfpack had several other good chances.
Laingsburg head coach Natalie Elkins said she was most pleased with her team’s play in the second half.
“I was happy with the second half in that we started to possess the ball,” Elkins said. “We were playing down to them in the first half — and I don’t like that when we do that. We talked to them at halftime and they came back out and started playing their brand of soccer.”
Strieff quickly finished her hat trick early in the second half on a clean shot from the left side of the goal, depositing it high into the netting. Knoblauch then scored off a rebound to make it 5-0 and Strieff scored her fourth goal with 15 minutes left in the game.
Elfering notched her third goal of the season with 11 minutes left and Ballard punched in a rebound off a corner kick to end the game with roughly six minutes remaining on the clock.
Laingsburg, a team with 11 seniors, is coming off a 17-3-2 campaign.
Despite graduating some talented players — including last year’s Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year, Grace Graham — the Wolfpack have good potential this season, Elkins said.
Elkins said last year’s Laingsburg team, which reached the regional finals, showed improvement throughout the season and she is hoping that can be repeated this spring.
“Last year we lost to Lansing Christian, tied Lansing Christian and then beat them in districts,” Elkins said. “We lost to Lansing Christian 5-2 (earlier this season), by our mistakes and not their grace, so I think we’ve got a really good shot.”
Laingsburg opened the season with nonconference losses to two bigger non-conference schools — 7-0 to Brighton and 12-0 to Haslett. Since then, the Wolfpack’s losses were 3-2 to Clio and 5-2 to Lansing Christian.
“I’ve been really happy with our growth the past few weeks,” Elkins said. “We started off playing teams like Brighton and Haslett and Clio. I did that on purpose.
“Our record says 4-4 but our league record is 3-1.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.